Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon to Deliver Keynote Speech at COMPUTEX 2024

TAIPEI, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced today that Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, will be a keynote speaker at COMPUTEX 2024 on June 3. Delving into COMPUTEX's theme of artificial intelligence (AI), the industry veteran will discuss how on-device generative AI and next-generation computing will enable entirely new experiences and applications.

Mr. Amon will focus on how 2024 will be an inflection point for the PC industry, and how advanced AI PCs powered by Snapdragon® X Series will transform the future of productivity and creativity.

Qualcomm – with its leading connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute and AI technologies – is driving intelligent computing everywhere. The Company enables its partners to develop and commercialize generative AI use cases, experiences, and leading products across device categories, including AI PCs, smartphones, XR devices, vehicles, and more.

In addition, heavyweight keynote speakers from AMD, Intel, MediaTek, NXP, Supermicro, and Delta, will also take the keynote stage to share their visions for the future of the AI ecosystem collectively. Stay tuned for further announcements.

Furthermore, COMPUTEX 2024's forums, centered around the theme of Generative AI, will feature more industry leaders and technical experts who will provide forward-looking and diverse perspectives for the global industry.

COMPUTEX 2024 with the theme "Connecting AI," is set to take place from June 4th to June 7th. The event will feature 1,500 exhibitors using 4,500 booths, showcasing six major themes: AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations.

Collaborating with international technology powerhouses, including Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Delta, Gigabyte, G.Skill, Intel, MSI, Pro Gamersware, and more, the expo shapes the AI ecosystem. Moreover, the InnoVEX exhibit for startups will connect innovative teams from around the globe, sparking cross-industry collaboration and revitalizing AI technology with fresh energy.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote & Forum will be open in March. For more information, please visit the official exhibition website at www.computextaipei.com.tw.

