Qualcomm Strongly Disagrees with Ruling in FTC Case and Will Seek Immediate Stay and Appeal of Ruling

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced that U.S. District Court Judge Lucy H. Koh issued a ruling in favor of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in the FTC's litigation against the Company. Qualcomm will immediately seek a stay of the district court's judgment and an expedited appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

"We strongly disagree with the judge's conclusions, her interpretation of the facts and her application of the law," said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm.

Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products, experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including the QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm's website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

