Quali Announces Enhanced Support for Helm to ImproveContainer Governance While Accelerating Deployment

Quali's infrastructure automation platform increases value and helps businesses achieve scale in DevOps by simplifying deployment and management of Helm Charts

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali , a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, announced today that its Torque platform now supports seamless integration with Helm. Helm Charts allow engineers to define their applications for Kubernetes with all the requisite microservices and networking components – in essence, acting as a package manager for Kubernetes.

"Many IT organizations are struggling with managing complexity, costs and accountability for container infrastructure," said Edan Evantal, CTO of Quali. "Our aim is to help organizations gain greater value and control using Helm to add speed and reliability to development and test processes. At the same time, we allow them to maintain governance and reduce friction by reusing proven, existing Helm Charts, so they can innovate quicker while mitigating business risks associated with scale."