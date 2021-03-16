Qualia Life May Help Improve Working Memory & Hearing in Small Pilot Study with AgeMeter®

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurohacker Collective announced the results of a small pilot study using AgeMeter® on its supplement for healthy aging, Qualia Life. The results suggest that Qualia Life may help improve working memory and hearing.

Functional testing was done using the AgeMeter device and software with fourteen individuals—9 males and 5 females with ages ranging from 39 to 74 years old. Prior to starting the initial tests, each participant was provided instructions on using the AgeMeter, and given practice sessions. After completing a baseline assessment, participants returned to the Neurohacker Collective office to retake AgeMeter testing after 4 and 8 weeks of supplementation.

Qualia Life is designed to support healthy aging by supporting mitochondrial fitness, NAD+, AMPK, ATP, insulin signaling and several other biological processes. The 36-ingredient formula features superfoods, polyphenols, adaptogens, mitochondrial antioxidants, NAD+ substrates and ergogenics.

Gregory Kelly, ND, Director of Product Development at Neurohacker Collective, commented, "How old we are and how well we function are related but not the same thing. We were excited to do a study using AgeMeter to measure memory, reaction time, hearing, and decision speed, because these functions can help us better understand how Qualia Life may be supporting healthier aging."

Shawn Ramer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Neurohacker Collective commented, "While the study is small and in the emerging area of measuring healthy aging, it is encouraging and we anticipate using this study's data in designing a larger study."

About Neurohacker Collective

Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance human quality of life by creating best-in-class health products. Neurohacker Collective's products are radically different because they employ a unique methodology to research and development based on complex systems science. This scientific approach focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on cognitive products with the launch of Qualia Mind and has since developed products to support longevity, energy, sleep and immunity. Learn more about their scientific approach here .

Background on Qualia Life

Qualia Life is a synergistic blend of ingredients that support healthy aging. It was developed to support NAD+, ATP, mitochondrial performance, and cellular energy production. To find more information about Qualia Life visit https://neurohacker.com/shop/qualia-life

About AGEMETER®

The Agemeter calculates functional age by testing physiological biomarkers that decline with age. After measuring these biomarkers of aging and comparing scores to norms by age and sex, the AgeMeter then determines a patient's functional age as opposed to his or her chronological age. All test results worldwide are anonymously added to the database which becomes a perpetually expanding Global Aging Study. That enables continually more precise calculation of functional age. Even previous test results use the latest status of the database and algorithm when redisplayed or reprinted. More information on AgeMeter can be found at www.agemeter.com .

