Quali's Torque Platform Brings Enterprise Governance to NVIDIA NemoClaw -- Scaling Autonomous AI Agents From Pilot to Production

As NVIDIA's NemoClaw stack makes autonomous AI agents deployable, Torque makes them governable, delivering the enterprise control plane that takes NemoClaw from a single team's deployment to an organization-wide, policy-driven AI agent infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the leader in Environment-as-a-Service automation, today announced that its Torque platform delivers enterprise-grade governance and lifecycle management for NVIDIA NemoClaw, the open-source reference stack that combines NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Super, OpenClaw, and NVIDIA OpenShell to enable secure, on-premises autonomous AI agent deployment. The announcement builds directly on NVIDIA's April 2026 technical release of NemoClaw on DGX Spark, extending that capability from individual team deployments to governed, multi-tenant, enterprise-scale operations.

OpenClaw is the widely-adopted open-source autonomous agent framework, the project that gave developers a self-hosted AI agent capable of executing real tasks across files, APIs, and messaging platforms, and that surpassed 145,000 GitHub stars within weeks of launch. NVIDIA NemoClaw is the enterprise reference stack built on top of OpenClaw, packaging it with Nemotron 3 Super as the model backbone, NVIDIA OpenShell for sandboxed execution, and a hardened deployment blueprint validated on DGX Spark. Where OpenClaw makes autonomous agents accessible, NemoClaw makes them production-ready on NVIDIA infrastructure.

What neither solves is the enterprise operations challenge: how organizations govern dozens or hundreds of NemoClaw environments across teams, enforce policies on agent behavior, control GPU costs, and give every team governed self-service access without creating infrastructure chaos. Torque is the control plane that bridges that gap, making NemoClaw not just deployable, but enterprise-ready at scale.

"NVIDIA NemoClaw is a significant step. it makes powerful autonomous AI agents accessible and secure at the individual deployment level. Torque picks up exactly where that ends. When an organization wants to scale NemoClaw across ten teams, fifty environments, multiple DGX systems, and a hybrid cloud estate, they need governance, policy enforcement, lifecycle automation, and cost control. That is what Torque delivers. NemoClaw gets agents running. Torque keeps them governed."- Lior Koriat, CEO, Quali

Governed NemoClaw Deployment at Scale: Torque provisions and lifecycle-manages NemoClaw environments as governed infrastructure targets — deploying the full NemoClaw stack, including Nemotron 3 Super model serving, OpenClaw gateway configuration, and OpenShell sandboxing, from versioned blueprints with full policy enforcement and automatic teardown when agent tasks complete.

Torque provisions and lifecycle-manages NemoClaw environments as governed infrastructure targets — deploying the full NemoClaw stack, including Nemotron 3 Super model serving, OpenClaw gateway configuration, and OpenShell sandboxing, from versioned blueprints with full policy enforcement and automatic teardown when agent tasks complete. Multi-Tenant Agent Infrastructure: Where NemoClaw is designed for individual or single-team deployment, Torque extends it to multi-tenant enterprise operations — enforcing hard isolation between teams, attributing GPU costs per environment, and ensuring that no agent workload operates outside its defined policy boundary across DGX Spark, DGX Station, on-premises clusters, and cloud GPU infrastructure.

Where NemoClaw is designed for individual or single-team deployment, Torque extends it to multi-tenant enterprise operations — enforcing hard isolation between teams, attributing GPU costs per environment, and ensuring that no agent workload operates outside its defined policy boundary across DGX Spark, DGX Station, on-premises clusters, and cloud GPU infrastructure. Self-Service for Every Team: Data scientists, developers, and operations teams access governed NemoClaw environments on demand through Torque's self-service portal, without requiring infrastructure expertise, raising IT tickets, or compromising the security and isolation guarantees that NemoClaw's sandboxed architecture provides.

Torque's support for NVIDIA NemoClaw extends Quali's comprehensive NVIDIA ecosystem coverage, which spans DGX Spark, DGX Station, Nemotron 3, NVIDIA GPU Operator, and NIM Operator. Together, Torque and NemoClaw provide enterprises with a complete, governed autonomous AI agent stack, from the model and the agent runtime to the infrastructure control plane that makes both production-ready at scale. For more information, visit www.quali.com.

About Quali

Quali is the leader in AI infrastructure management and Environment-as-a-Service automation. Torque, Quali's cloud and AI infrastructure platform, enables enterprises to provision, govern, and scale AI workloads across GPU hardware, on-premises data centers, and public cloud from a single control plane. For more information, visit www.quali.com.

SOURCE Quali