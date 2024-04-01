Qualitas Dental Partners Expands into Central Rhode Island, Strengthening Access to Exceptional Dental Care

SHARON, Mass., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitas Dental Partners proudly announces its expansion into central Rhode Island, furthering its mission to deliver unparalleled patient care across the region.

The four practices joining Qualitas are leaders in their market and represent a diverse range of dental specialties and services, including general dentistry, oral surgery, orthodontics, and endodontics.

These industry leaders join a partnership of like-minded providers intent on ensuring continuity of care for their patients and team members, preserving their hard-earned legacies, and leveraging combined resources only available through the strength of the partnership.

The new partners share a common vision with Qualitas' existing network of esteemed dental professionals: to practice like they always have while elevating the standard of care and enhancing the overall patient experience.

This expansion underscores the uniqueness of Qualitas Dental Partners' approach to partnership and dentistry, the benefits of a dentist-owned business, and the unmatched quality of the practices who have chosen to partner together.

About Qualitas Dental Partners:

Qualitas Dental Partners is a doctor-owned dental partnership based in southern New England. It is comprised of renown providers practicing across the spectrum of general dentistry and all dental specialties. Qualitas' mission is to provide exceptional patient care and outcomes through a conscientious partnership between dentists and supporting team members. To honor this focus, new partners are carefully selected and approved by current members. For more information, please visit www.theqdp.com.

