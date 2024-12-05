Qualitas Welcomes Three New Partners in Southeastern Massachusetts, Expanding Expertise and Access to Exceptional Dental Care

Qualitas Dental Partners

Dec 05, 2024, 18:57 ET

SHARON, Mass., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitas Dental Partners is proud to announce the addition of three distinguished partners to its esteemed network, underscoring its commitment to delivering outstanding dental care to communities in southern New England. 

The new partners joining Qualitas are leaders in dentistry. These practices represent a diverse range of dental specialties, including general and cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery and implant dentistry, endodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, and orthodontics. All three practices are recognized for their exceptional skill and dedication to their patients' oral health.

The new partners include an award-winning and nationally recognized prosthodontist, a thriving family dental practice, and a renowned orthodontic specialist.

These industry leaders join a partnership of like-minded providers, intent on ensuring continuity of care for their patients and team members, preserving their hard-earned legacies, and leveraging combined resources that are only available through the strength of the partnership. 

For media inquiries or further information, please contact [email protected].

About Qualitas Dental Partners:
Qualitas Dental Partners is a doctor-owned dental partnership based in southern New England. It is comprised of highly talented providers practicing across the spectrum of general dentistry and all dental specialties. Qualitas' mission is focused on providing exceptional patient care and outcomes through a conscientious partnership between dentists and supporting team members. To honor this focus, new partners are carefully selected and approved by current members. For more information, please visit theqdp.com.

SOURCE Qualitas Dental Partners

