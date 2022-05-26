Quality Control Laboratory Compliance: Two Day Virtual cGMPs and GLPs Training Course - August 11-12, 2022

DUBLIN, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Final days to register for the "Quality Control Laboratory Compliance - cGMPs and GLPs Training" course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will examine the fundamental requirements for all QC laboratories subject to FDA inspection, recent trends from FDA inspection reports, and enforcement actions.

FDA inspection and oversight of quality control (QC) laboratories are essential elements of the agency's evaluation of the compliance status of regulated companies representing multiple industries - pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, as well as foods, and cosmetics - as well as the contract QC laboratories which service these industries. Lack of compliance can result in severe regulatory actions, criminal liability, fines, and the inability to obtain product approvals.

In addition, this course will include a list of relevant regulations and guidelines and demonstrate how quality control and quality assurance personnel can monitor industry practices to stay "current" with FDA requirements (cGMPs and GLPs).



Learning Objectives:

The basics of FDA law and regulations governing QC laboratories responsible for testing research materials, components of FDA-regulated products, and finished FDA-regulated products (pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, cosmetics, and foods).

Laboratory organization, personnel qualification and training requirements.

Documentation and record-keeping requirements, including e-records and data integrity.

Sample integrity requirements.

Management and control of stability (shelf-life) studies.

Analytical methods verification and validation.

Management and control of laboratory instruments.

Management and control of laboratory supplies.

Proper conduct of laboratory investigations.

Consequences of laboratory non-compliance.

Key Topics Covered:



DAY 01 (09:00 AM - 05:00 PM CDT)



10:00 AM: Session Start



Basics of FDA law and regulations for QC laboratories

What is adulteration?



Pharmaceuticals



Biologics



Medical Devices



Foods



Cosmetics

What is CGMP?

Pharmaceuticals



Biologics



Medical Devices



Foods



Cosmetics

What is GLP?

What is AIP?

Contract Laboratories

FDA inspection methodology

Laboratory Organization

Organization

Personnel qualification and training

Documentation and record-keeping requirements

Standard Operating Procedures

Analytical Methods

Raw data (notebooks, print-outs)

Document management (change control, retention)

Part 11 (electronic records and signatures)

Sample integrity requirements

Sample collection

Sample delivery, handling, disposition

Retain samples

Stability (shelf-life) studies

Organization and management

Storage units

Analytical methodology

DAY 02 (09:00 AM - 05:00 PM CDT)



Analytical methods verification and validation

Protocols

Tests

Documentation

Management and control of laboratory instruments

Qualification

Calibration

Maintenance

Management and control of laboratory supplies

Standards

Reagents, chemicals

Proper conduct of laboratory investigations

Out-of-specification results

Out-of-norm results

Root cause analysis

Documentation

Consequences of laboratory non-compliance



