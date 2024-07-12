Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Acquires Frost Air Services

Frost's owner Cody Frost will stay on with the Oklahoma-based home service company as a field service manager to provide more HVAC expertise to residents

TULSA, Okla., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, has acquired Frost Air Services and will retain the company's owner to add to its pool of expert home comfort service technicians.

Cody Frost started his Tulsa-area home service business in 2018 after serving as a lead technician for other heating and air conditioning companies in the area since receiving his associate's degree in HVAC technology from the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in 2014.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has acquired Tulsa-based Frost Air Services, and owner Cody Frost, pictured, will stay on with Quality as a field service manager.

"Acquiring Frost Air Services strengthens our position in the HVAC industry and expands our market share in the Tulsa area," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "It's also an honor for us to have Cody on board. He'll continue to work as an HVAC field service manager for Quality, providing homeowners with the five-star service they've come to expect from our team."

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric purchased Frost Air Service earlier this spring, just in time for the busy summer season, and Quality President and co-owner Oscar Pound said Frost's expertise will be a valuable addition to the Quality lineup.

"Cody's experience and training have made him an excellent heating and air conditioning service tech in this community for many years, and we're happy to have him join our team," Oscar Pound said. "He built Frost Air Services into a top-notch home service company by making his customers his top priority. Quality will continue to provide impeccable services to his customers and ours."

Cassie Pound said Frost's support of the community through local sponsorships mirrors Quality's commitment to giving back to the residents of northeast Oklahoma, making Frost a great fit with the company.

Frost Air Services served the greater metro Tulsa area and provided air duct and dryer vent cleaning in addition to its HVAC services.

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, please visit https://quality-hc.com/.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric visit https://quality-hc.com/ or call (918) 518-5900.

