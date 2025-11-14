Tulsa home service experts highlight ways to avoid Brown Friday plumbing disasters

News provided by

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

Nov 14, 2025, 07:04 ET

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric offers simple advice to help homeowners keep pipes clear and holiday stress low

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading home service company in Glenpool, Oklahoma, is warning homeowners to brace for "Brown Friday," the day after Thanksgiving when plumbing companies across the country see a surge in service calls. With kitchens in overdrive, disposals jammed and extra guests straining household systems, it's the busiest and messiest day of the year for plumbers.

Continue Reading
Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric offers advice to help homeowners keep pipes clear to avoid Brown Friday.
Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric offers advice to help homeowners keep pipes clear to avoid Brown Friday.

"We see it every year; families enjoy a big meal and then the sink or toilet gives out," said Cassie Pound, vice president and co-owner of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric. "The day after Thanksgiving is our version of the Super Bowl. With so much cooking, cleaning and extra guests in the house, it's no surprise pipes get overwhelmed. But most of those calls can be prevented with a few smart habits."

According to Pound, plumbing service calls spike by as much as 50% the day after Thanksgiving. The main culprits are grease, fat and food debris washed down the drain, which solidify and clog pipes.

Pound said homeowners can avoid becoming part of that statistic by following a few simple guidelines:

  • Keep grease out of the drain: Never pour fats, oils or grease down the sink. Let them cool and throw them in the trash.
  • Feed the disposal slowly: Avoid putting fibrous foods, bones or starchy items like potato peels into the garbage disposal. Run water while using it to help flush waste away.
  • Space out water use: If you have guests, stagger showers and laundry to prevent overloading your plumbing system.
  • Fix slow drains early: Don't wait until a minor clog becomes a full backup. Schedule service before the holidays if you notice slow drainage.

"Your plumbing system is working overtime this time of year," Pound said. "Taking a few precautions can go a long way toward keeping your holiday stress-free. The last thing anyone wants is a plumbing emergency when family is in town."

For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit https://quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric
Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma, communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, visit https://quality-hc.com or call (918) 518-5900.

SOURCE Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric urges homeowners to prepare for colder weather now

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric urges homeowners to prepare for colder weather now

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, says fall is the...
Smart home technology helps homeowners save money and boost efficiency

Smart home technology helps homeowners save money and boost efficiency

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, says advancements in smart home...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household Products

Household Products

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics