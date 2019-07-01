Quality Inn Revs Up with NASCAR Fan Giveaway to the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400

"The Coke Zero Sugar 400 celebrates the rich tradition of NASCAR at one of the most historic speedways in the country," said Larry Doyle, director of brand management for Quality Inn, Choice Hotels. "NASCAR fans are Quality Inn guests and vice-versa, and both appreciate the value of a great experience, which makes this sponsorship the perfect match. This contest allows the Quality Inn brand to connect with one of the most loyal fan bases in sports when it comes to supporting sponsors and presents Quality Inn as a value-add brand, all while giving NASCAR fans a truly memorable experience."

The "It's Quality® Time, Race Weekend Giveaway" sweepstakes will award one lucky winner with the following:

Two tickets to the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at DAYTONA

A three-night stay at the Quality Inn Daytona Speedway hotel

Round trip airfare for two to Daytona Beach, Fla.

VIP tour of pit road and the garages

Giveaways provided by Motor Racing Network and Quality Inn

The Quality Inn Daytona Speedway hotel provides travelers with all the essential amenities, including free breakfast and Wi-Fi, a business center, and comfortable rooms. The hotel is located across the street from Daytona International Speedway and a short drive from the Kennedy Space Center, Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and more.

Fans attending this year's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 6 and Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 28 will be able to learn more about the sweepstakes and the Quality Inn brand through multiple touchpoints across the racetrack, including Jumbotron commercials and mobile units in the Fanzone.

At NASCAR races around the country this year, the Quality Inn brand will be a presenting sponsor of MRN's interactive "Fan Vote"—with trivia and race questions that will be featured in MRN's live radio broadcasts, social media posts, on audience headsets and scanners, NASCAR.com, TuneIn Internet radio, and at the racetrack on the Jumbotrons.

Quality Inn® Get Your Money's Worth

Choice Hotels International was originally founded on the Quality® brand. As the company's legacy brand, Quality Inn continues to deliver on its original commitment of providing guests with an affordable and enjoyable stay. The brand's signature "Value Qs", which include premium bedding, hot and healthy breakfast, friendly service and free Wi-Fi, help guests focus on the people and travel memories that matter most. Quality Inn is one of the largest and most recognized brands in the midscale segment with more than 1,800 properties open worldwide as of March 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/quality-inn.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of March 31, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Daytona International Speedway

Following a $400 million renovation in 2016, Daytona International Speedway was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal's prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year. Daytona International Speedway is the home of "The Great American Race" – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the "World Center of Racing," boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About Motor Racing Network

Motor Racing Network – "The Voice of NASCAR," now in its 49th year of broadcasting, is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Speedway Corporation and the primary source for NASCAR stock car racing and related radio programming. MRN's award-winning play-by-play coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – along with daily short-form programming – is delivered via satellite to more than 650 radio stations nationwide plus the American Forces Network. Motor Racing Network is the largest independent sports radio network in America … In addition to servicing a nationwide network of affiliate radio stations, all programming is streamed live at individual stations' websites as well as MRN.com – and also accessible on mobile devices.

