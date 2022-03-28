Quality Management Software Market growth to accelerate at 9.80% CAGR | Driven by rise in adoption of cloud-based quality management solutions | Technavio

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based quality management software offerings. The flexibility and cost benefits offered by cloud-based solutions are increasing the adoption of cloud computing among enterprises. They help enterprises reduce their overall capital expenditure while adopting the latest technologies. Cloud-based solutions also enable organizations to scale up their workload when required, thereby eliminating the need for the construction of new data centers that requires a lot of capital as well as operational expenditure. Furthermore, the implementation of cloud-based quality management software can be implemented within a short period of time when compared with on-premises quality management software. Many such factors are contributing to the growth of the global quality management software market.

As per Technavio, the threat from open-source quality management software providers will have a negative impact on the market over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Quality Management Software Market: Challenges

The market has a lot of open-source vendors that offer a wide range of quality management software tools and applications for free. This is making end-users in the market opt for open-source solutions than investing in products offered by major vendors. For example, the availability of open-source software such as FlinkISO and Odoo allows enterprises to use the quality management functionality for free. Moreover, many small-scale enterprises, especially in developing countries such as China and India do not invest in expensive on-premise and cloud-based quality management solutions. All these factors are expected to reduce the growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Quality Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the quality management software market by deployment (on-premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

By deployment, the on-premise segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the high security offered by on-premise solutions.

The North American region led the quality management software market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America respectively. However, during the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth. Also, the market will observe faster growth in Europe through 2026.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aras Corp.

Dassault Systemes SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

MasterControl Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Parasoft Corp.

PSC Software

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

