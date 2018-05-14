Quality of Insurer Earnings is Measurable

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech will present the methodology supporting its SPEQUELLAE service for year-end 2017 on May 23rd, 2018, at 2:00 PM Eastern. The webinar will feature a discussion of the methodology underlying SPEQUELLAE as well as the year-end 2017 SPEQUELLAE results for P&C, Title, and Health insurers. Registration is found at https://demotech.webex.com/demotech/onstage/g.php?MTID=e30b64f085fb2a5bf09d7c7e87327180c.
According to Joseph Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA, FCA, President and co-founder of Demotech: "All recognize that the adequacy of loss and LAE reserves is a critical determinant of the solvency of insurers; however, loss and LAE adequacy also affects the quality of reported pretax statutory earnings. Demotech's introduction of SPEQUELLAE is the first service to independently measure and identify, company by company, the quality of pretax statutory earnings reported for a given calendar year. Our SPEQUELLAE service is based upon self-prepared carrier information."
SPEQUELLAE is an acronym created by Demotech:
Statutory
Pretax
Earnings
Quality
Using
Emerging
Loss
Loss Adjustment Expense
Estimates.
About Demotech, Inc.
Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable, and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) to Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and the execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.
