Quality of Insurer Earnings is Measurable

According to Joseph Petrelli, ACAS, ASA, MAAA, FCA, President and co-founder of Demotech: "All recognize that the adequacy of loss and LAE reserves is a critical determinant of the solvency of insurers; however, loss and LAE adequacy also affects the quality of reported pretax statutory earnings. Demotech's introduction of SPEQUELLAE is the first service to independently measure and identify, company by company, the quality of pretax statutory earnings reported for a given calendar year. Our SPEQUELLAE service is based upon self-prepared carrier information."

SPEQUELLAE is an acronym created by Demotech:

Statutory

Pretax

Earnings

Quality

Using

Emerging

Loss

Loss Adjustment Expense

Estimates.

