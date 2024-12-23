Quality Roofing Solutions Announces 2024 Gratitude Giveaway to Honor Community Heroes

PENSACOLA, Fla., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Roofing Solutions, a leading roofing contractor in Florida, is proud to announce the launch of its 2024 Quality Roofing Gratitude Giveaway. This initiative aims to honor unsung community heroes by providing them with the security and comfort of a new roof.

Building on the success of its 2023 debut, the Gratitude Giveaway reflects Quality Roofing Solutions' commitment to giving back to those who tirelessly serve others. The company recognizes that true community heroes often face their own challenges while uplifting those around them.

Building on the success of its 2023 debut, the Gratitude Giveaway reflects Quality Roofing Solutions' commitment to giving back to those who tirelessly serve others. The company recognizes that true community heroes often face their own challenges while uplifting those around them.

"We believe in the power of community and the importance of recognizing those who make a difference," said Brian Ward, owner and founder of Quality Roofing Solutions. "Our Gratitude Giveaway is our way of saying 'thank you' to these incredible individuals who often go unnoticed."

The giveaway is open to nominations from the general public, encouraging community members to highlight deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to their local areas. Nominees can include first responders, teachers, healthcare workers, volunteers, and other community champions.

Quality Roofing Solutions, founded in 2006, has established itself as a premier roofing contractor in Florida. With nearly two decades of experience and over 10,000 completed projects, the company serves more than 15 towns and cities across Northwest and Central Florida, including Pensacola, Pace, Fort Walton Beach, Destin, Defuniak Springs, Orlando, and Winter Garden.

"Under this roof…we will strive to provide Quality in all that we do!" Ward added. "We specialize in residential roof replacements and offer comprehensive solutions including repair, maintenance, and inspections. This giveaway allows us to extend our expertise to those who truly deserve it."

Quality Roofing Solutions' commitment to excellence has earned them numerous accolades, including over 1,200+ Google Reviews, the Angi Super Service Award, and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. As a CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™, the company offers warranty-backed services using only high-quality materials.

For more information about the 2024 Quality Roofing Gratitude Giveaway or to submit a nomination, please visit https://www.qualityroofingsolutions.com/gratitudegiveaway/ .

About Quality Roofing Solutions: Quality Roofing Solutions is a premier roofing contractor serving Northwest and Central Florida since 2006. With a focus on residential roof replacements and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has successfully completed over 10,000 projects. Quality Roofing Solutions is a proud member of the National Roofing Contractors Association and the Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association.

