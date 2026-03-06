Quality Used Machinery Inventory Shrinks as Equipment Shifts Into Rental Fleets

Similarly, inventory levels of used agricultural equipment on TractorHouse.com and other Sandhills platforms are trending down except for combines. Asking prices and auction values are mixed. "Dealers are hesitant to say that market conditions have improved," says TractorHouse Manager Ryan Dolezal, "but increased retail sales and a slight uptick in auction values are a bright spot."

In Sandhills' used truck and trailer markets, inventory levels are trending down. Used heavy-duty truck values are also trending down, while used semi-trailer and medium-duty truck values are mixed. "Many dealers have a more positive outlook on the truck market," says Truck Paper Manager Scott Lubischer, "however, some dealers with aged inventory remain in a difficult position with values having receded."

The key metric in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets and model-year equipment actively in use. EVI spread measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values. Effective with the January 2026 EVI release, Sandhills introduced several version enhancements and weighted adjustments. As part of this update, all historical EVI metrics were recalculated, and all future releases will include these improvements.

Market Report Details

Sandhills market reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used heavy-duty truck, semi-trailer, farm machinery, and construction equipment markets. Key points from the current reports are listed below. Full reports are available upon request.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels in this market, which includes U.S. used crawler excavators, dozers, and wheel loaders, have been trending down for eight months. In February, inventory levels rose 1.37% month over month, driven by the used dozer category with a 2.46% M/M increase. Inventory fell 11.03% year over year, pushed mainly by used wheel loaders with a 13.75% YOY decrease.

Asking values increased 0.86% M/M in February, slipped 2.34% YOY, and are trending sideways. Used wheel loaders led the way in M/M asking price gains with a 2.2% increase, while used dozers led in YOY decreases, down 2.9%.

Auction values showed minimal changes in February, increasing 1.05% M/M and decreasing 0.03% YOY, maintaining an upward trend. The largest category auction value increases occurred among used dozers, up 2.03% M/M, and used wheel loaders, up 1.49% YOY.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Construction Equipment

Inventory levels of used U.S. skid steers, loader backhoes, and mini excavators are trending down, with decreases of 0.75% M/M and 13.24% YOY in February. The steepest declines were seen in the used loader backhoe category, with inventory levels down 2.66% M/M and 25.66% YOY.

Asking values showed modest changes in February, increasing 0.48% M/M and decreasing 0.22% YOY, and are trending up. Used track skid steers delivered the largest asking value changes, increasing 0.78% M/M and decreasing 0.83% YOY.

Auction values increased 0.8% M/M and 0.41% YOY and are trending up. The largest increases were observed in the used track skid steer category, up 1.19% M/M, and used loader backhoes, up 1.87% YOY.

U.S. Used Aerial Lifts

Inventory levels in this market fell 6.76% M/M and 2.86% YOY in February and are trending down. Used slab scissor lifts had the largest M/M inventory level decrease at 11.63%, while the used articulating boom lift category posted the largest YOY increase at 10.85%.

Asking values increased 1.41% M/M and 0.7% YOY and are trending up. Used telescopic boom lifts had the largest M/M asking value gain at 3.05%, while the used slab scissor lift category delivered the top YOY increase at 3.29%.

Auction values remained flat M/M, fell 2.02% YOY, and are trending sideways. Used slab scissor lifts generated the largest M/M auction value increase at 3.46%. Used articulating boom lifts experienced the greatest YOY auction value decline with a 3.27% drop.

U.S. Used Forklifts

Inventory levels in this market edged down 0.12% M/M in February but increased 25.04% YOY and are trending sideways. The used cushion-tire forklift category exhibited the most substantial changes, up 4.1% M/M and 29.84% YOY.

Asking values increased 1.51% M/M, slipped 1.55% YOY, and are trending sideways. The used pneumatic-tire forklift category posted the largest M/M increase at 2.34%, while used cushion-tire forklifts had the steepest decline at 4.66%.

Auction values rose 2.63% M/M and 0.44% YOY in February and are trending up. Used cushion-tire forklifts constituted the category with the largest auction value changes, up 4.57% M/M and 1.99% YOY.

U.S. Used Telehandlers

Inventory levels of U.S. used telehandlers fell 2.71% M/M and 2.89% YOY in February and are trending down.

Asking values are trending up despite February decreases of 1.39% M/M and 0.61% YOY.

Auction values are also trending up, but experienced decreases in February of 2.64% M/M and 2.11% YOY.

U.S. Used Tractors 100 Horsepower and Greater

Inventory levels in the U.S. used high‑horsepower tractor market are trending down, a pattern that has persisted for nine months. In February, inventory rose 0.02% M/M but fell 16.84% Y/Y, with used 175-to-299-HP tractors delivering the largest M/M increase at 1.27% and used 100-to-174-HP tractors registering the largest YOY decline at 26.06%.

Asking values slipped 0.88% M/M and 2.21% YOY in February, continuing a sideways trend. Asking values of used tractors 300 HP and greater fell more than other categories, by 1.26% M/M and 2.63% YOY.

Auction values decreased 1.05% M/M but ticked up 0.8% YOY and are trending up. The used 100-to-174-HP tractor category posted the largest M/M auction value decrease at 1.43%, while the used 175-to-299-HP tractor category had the largest YOY increase at 2.84%.

The EVI spread, which measures the percentage difference between asking and auction values, remained unchanged since January at 32%. This is lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Combines

U.S. used combine inventory levels increased 1.87% M/M in February, decreased 9.95% YOY, and are trending sideways.

Asking values increased 1.16% M/M, slipped 1.09% YOY, and are trending up.

Auction values increased 0.68% M/M and 3.92% YOY and are trending up.

The EVI spread in this market remained unchanged at 36%, which is lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Sprayers

Inventory levels of U.S. used sprayers fell 4.58% M/M and 15.13% YOY in February and are trending down.

Asking values slipped 0.38% M/M and 3.12% YOY and are trending sideways.

Auction values rose 0.76% M/M, fell 2.02% YOY, and are trending up.

The EVI spread fell two percentage points in February to 37%, which is lower than the peak values seen in 2015.

U.S. Used Planters

U.S. used planter inventory levels fell 6.22% M/M and 22.76% YOY in February and are trending down.

Asking values inched down 1.1% M/M, rose 2.07% YOY, and are trending up.

Auction values fell 2.44% M/M but increased 6.1% YOY, continuing an upward trend for the third month in a row.

The EVI spread increased two percentage points to 50%, which is lower than the peak values observed in 2015.

U.S. Used Compact and Utility Tractors

Inventory levels in this market fell 5.76% M/M and 25.86% YOY in February and are trending down. The used less-than-40-HP tractor category had the greatest influence on those changes, with inventory levels decreasing 6.88% M/M and 27.74% YOY.

Asking values increased 0.97% M/M and 1.82% YOY in February, with the largest gains occurring among used less-than-40-HP tractors, up 1.38% M/M, and used 40-to-99-HP tractors, up 2.05% YOY. Asking values in this market are currently trending up.

Auction values are trending up for the second consecutive month. Auction values climbed 3.23% M/M and 4.22% YOY in February. The most influential categories were used less-than-40-HP tractors, with auction values up 3.56% M/M, and used 40-to-99-HP tractors, up 5.13% YOY.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels in this market fell 5.15% M/M and 13.03% YOY in February and are trending down. The largest decreases occurred among used sleeper trucks, down 6.66% M/M, and used day cab trucks, down 15.22% YOY.

Asking values increased 1.46% M/M but slipped 0.51% YOY and are trending down. Used sleeper trucks led in monthly asking value increases with a 1.66% M/M rise, while used day cab trucks led in YOY decreases, down 3.6%.

Auction values increased 1.83% M/M, decreased 1.6% YOY, and are trending down. Used sleeper trucks contributed the largest M/M auction value rise of 3.08% while used day cab trucks accounted for the largest YOY decline at 5.44%.

U.S. Used Semi-Trailers

Inventory levels of U.S. used semi-trailers fell 7.05% M/M and 24.9% YOY in February, continuing a 7-month-long downward trend. Used reefer trailers showed the steepest monthly inventory level decline at 10.26% M/M, while used dry van trailers had the largest annual drop with a 31.83% YOY decrease.

Asking values increased 1.81% M/M and 1.02% YOY and are trending up. Used reefer trailers had the largest M/M asking value gain at 3.34%, while used dry van trailers experienced the largest YOY decline at 4.09%.

Auction values climbed 3.09% M/M in February, fell 1.3% YOY, and are trending up. Used reefer trailers contributed the largest M/M auction value increase at 8.64%, while used dry van trailers accounted for the largest YOY decline with a 14.15% drop.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Trucks

Inventory levels of U.S. used medium-duty trucks have been trending down for six months in a row. This continued in February as inventory levels fell 8.22% M/M and 17.11% YOY.

Asking values increased 0.54% M/M, decreased 5.99% YOY, and are trending sideways.

Auction values increased 1.64% M/M, decreased 4.7% YOY, and are trending sideways.

Obtain the Full Reports

For more information or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at [email protected].

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information through trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global platforms, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by Value Insight Portal (VIP+), Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills

www.sandhills.com/contact-us

402-479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Global