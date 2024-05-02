Qualtrics and Bain Expand Partnership to Transform Customer and Employee Experiences

Combining Qualtrics' leading, AI-powered Experience Management technology and Bain's proven methodologies for customer experience transformation enables companies to accelerate revenue and profit growth by earning deeper customer loyalty

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QUALTRICS X4 -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, and Bain & Company, creators of Net Promoter Score® and Net Promoter System®, today announced an expanded go-to-market partnership that integrates Bain's proven customer experience methodologies with the power of Qualtrics AI to accelerate customer experience innovation and enable clients to more effectively measure, manage, and improve customer and employee experiences.

This expanded partnership will combine Qualtrics' AI-powered solutions with Bain's expertise advising clients on how to deliver sustainable, profitable growth by maximizing customer value. This expansion of the strategic partnership builds on a long track record of highly successful collaborations to enhance customer relationships, foster individual and organization-wide learning and action, and grow the value of a company's customer base. Most recently, this includes providing access to Bain-exclusive modules directly in the Qualtrics XM Platform™ to help organizations achieve more consistent implementation of improvements based on customer and employee feedback.

Through the expanded partnership, Bain and Qualtrics will enable organizations to instrument all elements of customer and employee experience journeys more effectively, and embed learning and action into the organization's operating rhythms. With the Bain Net Promoter System® methodologies built into the Qualtrics platform, organizations can take full advantage of the system's transformative capabilities to earn sustainable growth, accelerate innovation, and deliver better experiences at lower costs.

Together, Bain and Qualtrics will develop AI-powered solutions that provide frontline employees near real-time feedback and coaching on nearly 100% of their most significant customer interactions, accelerating learning and improving job satisfaction. They will also introduce AI solutions to identify and initiate interventions designed to deepen relationships with individual customers, as well as AI tools that will improve the productivity and effectiveness of CX teams by suggesting systemic improvements based on customer and employee experience data.

"Deeper customer loyalty and higher NPS are keys to accelerating revenue and profit growth," said Brad Anderson, President of Product, UX and Engineering at Qualtrics. "Qualtrics and Bain are at the forefront helping organizations across the globe unlock the significant value of customer experience, and together are uniquely positioned to help organizations deliver greater impact in today's AI world."

"Bain research has shown that enduring loyalty leaders—companies that lead their industries in Net Promoter Score® or satisfaction rankings for three or more years—grow revenues more than twice as fast as their industry peers. By combining Qualtrics' outstanding experience analytics software, Bain's customer strategy expertise, and both firms' extensive AI skills, we will continue to create innovative delivery approaches to help our clients deliver more value to their customers, grow the value of their customer base, and set new standards of customer-centric excellence," said Rob Markey , a partner at Bain & Company and a leader in the firm's Customer Strategy & Marketing practice.

The new partnership will initially address the needs of organizations in certain customer-centric industries, including financial services, retail, automotive, and airlines. It will expand into additional industries in the future.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees – so they can understand their greatest friction points, retain and engage top talent, and deliver the right products and services. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 65 cities in 40 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. We earned a platinum rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains, putting us in the top 1% of all companies. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

