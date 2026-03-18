Qualtrics Empowers Organizations to Turn Customer Understanding into Action that Drives Loyalty and Growth

Omnichannel capabilities deployed in weeks accelerate time to value, automated text analytics enable deep customer understanding, Experience Agents take the right action in the moment

TruGreen, Stanford Health Care, Personal Argentina, Intermountain Health, and others are using new capabilities to build loyalty, prevent churn, and grow revenue

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world shaped by AI, the companies that win are the ones that understand customers in context and act when it matters. How an experience makes people feel predicts loyalty more than whether it worked or how easy it was—and businesses risk $3 trillion every year due to bad customer experiences.

Customers are constantly sharing what they think, feel, and need. The challenge for organizations is taking action on that feedback fast enough when it matters. AI now makes this possible, but only when powered by context of what matters in that moment, with the intelligence to take the right action before it's too late.

Today at X4®, Qualtrics announced new capabilities across the Customer Experience suite—available now—that enable organizations to close the gap from understanding to action by bringing together feedback from every channel, understanding it in context, and acting in the moment to resolve issues before they escalate - freeing teams to focus on higher-value outcomes.

Listen across every channel

Omnichannel Experience Management brings together customer feedback from surveys, contact centers, digital interactions, online reviews, and social channels into a single system, giving teams a rich understanding of their customer experience so they can act fast when and where it matters.

New enhancements make this significantly easier and up to 4x faster to deploy. Out-of-the-box connectors for Genesys, NICE, and Salesforce bring contact center data into the platform with point-and-click setup, making what was previously an enterprise-only capability accessible to organizations of all sizes in weeks instead of months. New social listening capabilities instantly integrate feedback from Facebook and Instagram.

Understand what customers are telling you

With feedback coming in from every channel, the next challenge is making sense of it in context, fast enough to act.

Historically, that required weeks of manual effort: building topic models, tagging verbatims, validating taxonomies. New automated text analytics capabilities eliminate that work entirely, using AI to instantly detect and organize emerging topics in customer feedback across all channels, and cutting the time needed from weeks to hours.

Automated text analytics is purpose-built to give customer experience teams the ability to act on what matters, when it surfaces. Built on Qualtrics' deep understanding of human preferences and behavior, it has the precision to distinguish churn risk from routine dissatisfaction, identify competitor defection, and surface the moments that actually drive customer decisions. Results are deterministic and auditable—the same feedback always produces the same classification—and the system continuously adapts to each organization's industry, channels, and taxonomy without costly retraining.

The Argentine telecommunications company Personal Argentina is using automated text analytics to organize and classify survey data in about an hour — work that previously took two weeks using manual methods. This has enabled teams to spend more time serving customers.

"The speed is remarkable, but what really impressed us was how accurately the topics reflected our industry and our specific business," said Eugenia Compagnucci, Head of Design & Technology QA, Personal Argentina.

Beyond direct feedback, Competitive Reviews provides always-on benchmarking against nearby competitors, showing what's driving their reviews so location managers can make targeted customer experience improvements. Experience Transparency lets organizations publish first-party feedback directly to their owned web properties, building trust with customers before they ever engage.

Intermountain Health is using Experience Transparency to publish authentic patient feedback directly on their website, building trust before someone even schedules an appointment.

"By giving consumers access to trusted & verified first-party reviews, before they become patients, and by giving our caregivers visibility into their positive impact, we're strengthening the provider-patient relationship at every touchpoint, because when we listen, learn, and act together, and are transparent, we can foster trust within our communities," said Katie Boemecke, Assistant Vice President, Patient Experience, Intermountain Health.

Act in the moment it matters

Understanding means little without the ability to act on it when it matters.

Organizations using AI-powered Experience Agents™ in initial preview programs are resolving problems before they escalate, and freeing teams to focus on higher-value outcomes.

TruGreen, North America's largest lawn care company, has scaled its support model with Experience Agents, which act autonomously within post-service surveys to resolve concerns in the moment and deflect escalations before they grow. Rather than relying solely on human teams to act on every at-risk signal, Experience Agents trigger real-time service recovery at scale. Within the first week of being live, TruGreen addressed 51% of customer concerns, reduced escalations by 30%+, and freed support teams to focus on more complex, trust-building interactions.

"At TruGreen trust is our currency, so every client interaction matters. With Qualtrics Experience Agents, we're shifting from reacting to escalations, to resolving issues in the moment, empowering our human agents to build deeper client connections. Our client response has been incredibly positive—we are building the foundation for the future of our real-time experience management," said James Bauman, Senior Director, Experience Management & Analytics, TruGreen.

Stanford Health Care is testing the use of AI capabilities, so teams can spend more time focusing on the core of healthcare: building trusting relationships with patients. Stanford Health Care believes experience agents will have the capability to translate unified patient and operational data into timely, targeted actions that improve access, coordination, and engagement — operating under human supervision to interact with patients and care teams in ways that are precise, proactive, and context-aware.

Quotes on the news

"In a world of speed and efficiency, experience is where organizations stand apart. This is why the greatest advantage in business today is the ability to deeply understand customers, and take the right action, for the right person, in the right moment," said Brad Anderson, President of Products, Engineering, User Experience, and Security at Qualtrics. "These new capabilities make it possible, listening to every signal, understanding it in context, and acting in the moment, and they're now accessible to teams of any size."

"Companies don't lose customers for lack of data. They lose them when insights don't translate into action. As AI scales across customer experience, it will amplify the objectives organizations choose to optimize. The leaders pulling ahead are building operating systems grounded in customer value—prioritizing fixes based on relationship economics and using automation with discipline to resolve pain points at speed. That's how loyalty becomes a durable competitive advantage," said Phil Sager, Partner, Bain & Company.

"Customer Experience is on the threshold of a profound shift, driven by AI-powered change, a hyper-competitive market, and customers' expectations for trust and value. Qualtrics is at the forefront of helping organizations turn customer-first thinking into measurable reality through AI-powered Customer Experience. We look forward to advancing this frontier, through AI + CX strategy and solutions that close the actionability gap and improve customer and business outcomes," said Abby Schlatter, CEO and Co-Founder of commonFont.

"Experience is where competitive advantage is won or lost. The organizations pulling ahead are listening across every channel—calls, chats, digital, social, reviews—using AI to understand what that data means in context, and enabling teams and agents to take the right action in the moment. The companies that get this right are seeing it show up in retention, revenue, and margin," said Lou Reinemann, Research Director, Voice of the Customer and Customer Success, IDC.

About Qualtrics:

Qualtrics is the platform for making experience a competitive advantage. The AI-powered platform enables organizations to listen to every signal, understand what it means in context, and take the right action, for the right person, in the right moment. Thousands of the world's leading organizations, at the highest levels of government and business, trust Qualtrics to turn understanding into action that delivers measurable results.

Contact:

Tyler Petersen, [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC