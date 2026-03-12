Qualtrics named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer Platforms

Qualtrics positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics is recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer Platforms –positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest for Completeness of Vision. Gartner also ranked Qualtrics first across all five Use Case in the Critical Capabilities report, which, according to Qualtrics, span structured and unstructured feedback, workflow integration, and business outcomes.

This is the fifth consecutive year Qualtrics has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer. In a market where AI is reshaping what's possible and customer expectations are rising, we believe this recognition reflects our ability to deliver innovation and value while the ground is shifting, and our commitment to giving customers the technology, expertise, and insights they need to improve the experiences they deliver.

Why great experiences matter

Great experiences are an organization's greatest differentiator, especially in a world where speed and efficiency are table stakes. The companies that win are the ones who understand people well enough to act in the moment, before it's too late.

That's the value Qualtrics brings to thousands of customers: the ability to listen across every channel, understand what signals actually mean in context, and act when it matters.

Qualtrics captures experience data, connects it with operational data, and uses AI to reason across both so organizations can take the right action, for the right person, at the right moment. In an AI-shaped world, this understanding is what ensures great experiences scale.

Why we believe Qualtrics is a Leader

In the 2026 Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer, Qualtrics is positioned highest on Ability to Execute and furthest on Completeness of Vision. To Qualtrics, this reflects both the strength of our roadmap and the value our customers are achieving right now.

Here are the capabilities we believe Gartner recognized Qualtrics for:

Listen everywhere

Customers give feedback everywhere: calls, chats, surveys, digital sessions, social, customer service. Qualtrics captures that structured and unstructured feedback, then uses AI to reason across data so teams can find the signal, understand what it means, and act at the right moment.

Understand in context. Act when it matters

Teams that deliver great experiences understand what customer feedback means in the context of the individual and the moment, and then act on it before the window closes. This is what Qualtrics Experience Agents™ are built to do. This becomes even more critical in an AI world, where speed without understanding just scales the wrong response. When companies deploy an agent without context of the experience the opportunity for frustration goes up, not down.

Gartner states: "The next wave of innovation will be AI Experience Agents. Today's AI Agents can complete simple tasks such as appointment booking and issue resolution, but the trend is toward agents autonomously assessing customer records and executing personalized actions. Agentic AI is transforming the role of experience agents from reactive to proactive, enabling them to anticipate customer needs and act in real time."

Done right, businesses can act before the frustration, before the escalation, before the problem even occurs. After all, the best customer service recovery is the one that never needs to happen.

A trusted partner across industries

Every organization is in the business of human experience. Qualtrics is committed to making it fast and simple for customers of any size or sector to deliver great experiences with the Experience Management Platform. Whether an organization is building its first listening program or running CX across a global enterprise, Qualtrics scales as needed — delivering faster time-to-value at the start and greater revenue, retention, and operational efficiency as programs mature.

For organizations with the highest security requirements, Qualtrics holds FedRAMP High and ISO 42001 certifications, and maintains strategic partnerships with leaders like CrowdStrike.

This is backed by our continued investment in the Qualtrics Partner Network and the XM Institute, which builds a thriving community of industry partners and experts.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics is trusted by thousands of the world's best organizations to power exceptional customer and employee experiences that build deep human connections, increase customer loyalty, boost employee engagement, and drive business success. Our advanced AI and specialized Experience Agents™ allow businesses and governments to proactively interact with customers and employees in personalized ways across every channel and touchpoint, respond in-the-moment to fix or improve experiences, and stay across the latest market trends and opportunities.

