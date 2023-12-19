Qualtrics Insights Help Dow Unlock $300 Million in Value Through Digital and CX Transformation

News provided by

Qualtrics, LLC

19 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Insights from Qualtrics helped Dow transform its B2B customer journey, resulting in a 20% boost in customer satisfaction

Targeted improvements to Dow's digital commerce platform drove a more than 200% increase in digital transactions

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, partnered with Dow, a renowned 125-year-old materials science company, to launch a digital transformation that has generated $300 million in value and a 20%improvement in Dow's customer satisfaction scores.

"In the experience economy, the brands that win and continue to stay at the forefront are those that listen to their customers and improve processes across every critical interaction," said Sachin Goregaoker, Chief Product Officer of Qualtrics XM for Digital Frontlines. "We are proud to help Dow realize its goal to make every customer interaction easy, enjoyable, and effective with a data-led enterprise-wide CX strategy."

Dow aims to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world, but anticipating customers' needs and preferences presented challenges given Dow had no centralized CX teams or common CX measures across the enterprise.

For B2B organizations like Dow, the "customer" is often made up of multiple stakeholders, each with different titles, areas of expertise, locations, and decision-making power, requiring the buy-in of many stakeholders over a longer period of time compared to a typical B2C sale. However, organizations can't afford to make a negative first impression. Qualtrics research found that a positive first B2B buying experience is more closely tied to a customer's likelihood to renew than any other journey touchpoint.

Adopting an enterprise-wide CX strategy

Qualtrics XM for Customer Frontlines enabled Dow to ask questions of multiple customer personas spanning the entire Dow customer journey to understand the unique needs of each Dow customer. Dow used customizable data displays to quickly analyze and publish key results internally, increasing transparency across the organization and enabling the CX team to measure how the customer experience progressed over time.

Dow compared these CX insights with operational and financial metrics like on-time delivery, product availability, and revenue growth to reveal meaningful correlations and opportunities for improvement. These insights informed targeted changes to the customer journey including the implementation of new shipment visibility and tracking capabilities, upgrades to order placement experiences, and structural changes and tools that enhanced supply, demand and inventory management that improved product availability. All of these deliberate enhancements resulted in a 20% boost in customer satisfaction scores. 

Modernizing Dow.com with Qualtrics Frontline DigitalXM

Using Qualtrics Digital CX and the Qualtrics XM Institute CX Maturity assessment, Dow identified several opportunities to improve the effectiveness of its online and digital properties by designing new or enhanced digital experiences for customers. Among those, is a groundbreaking, AI-powered digital capability that enables customers to create new products faster by using Dow's formulation visualization and predictive modeling tools.

As a result of its digital transformation initiatives, Dow saw breakthrough changes in some of the key performance measures, including a 450% increase in repeat visitors for its digital commerce platform, an increase of new leads generated via digital engagement from 5% to 65%, and a more than 200% increase in digital orders.

At the same time, customer satisfaction improved across nearly every digital touchpoint, from finding technical information on the website to placing orders. Overall, Dow's digital transformation has created $300 million in value in less than five years thanks to revenue and margin growth, as well as structural cost reductions.

"We see Qualtrics as the central enabling platform that helped us design, build, and then confidently prioritize and enhance our CX best practices over time," said Riccardo Porta, the global director for CX at Dow. "From the early days of our journey, Qualtrics solutions have allowed us to rationalize and monetize our CX disciplines to unlock new value for our customers and for Dow. We also value the support and partnership that Qualtrics and its Experience Management Institute (XMI) are providing to the AMCX Consortium, a group of B2B manufacturers aimed at benchmarking and elevating CX across B2B".

Turning CX insights into operational and business impact

Dow's collaboration with Qualtrics continues to strengthen its position as a leading materials science company while driving innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable growth. By layering company operational metrics on top of experience data gathered using Qualtrics, Dow found that satisfaction and buying behavior are significantly influenced by product availability at the time of order placement.

This provided new insight into how to balance the benefits of higher inventory levels vs. higher cash flow. Armed with these insights, Dow invested in integrated planning and inventory optimization technologies, resulting in lower inventory levels without compromising customer experience. Dow reduced inventory volume by 7%, equivalent to over $1 billion in cash flow, all while improving customer confidence in product availability by 10% and the CX score by 8.5%.

To learn more, see https://www.qualtrics.com/customers/dow/.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software provider that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees – so they can understand their greatest friction points, retain and engage top talent, and deliver the right products and services. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact:
Tyler Petersen, Press@qualtrics.com

SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC

Also from this source

Qualtrics Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Voice of the Customer Applications 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment

Qualtrics Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Voice of the Customer Applications 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, has been named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide...
New Qualtrics Collaboration with Epic Brings Experience Data to the Comprehensive Health Record

New Qualtrics Collaboration with Epic Brings Experience Data to the Comprehensive Health Record

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced a new collaboration with Epic, the market leader in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.