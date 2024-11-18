Qualtrics Named a Leader in Customer Feedback Management Platforms

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management Solutions, Q4 2024. This report evaluated nine service providers across a range of criteria covering Current Offering and Strategy.

Alongside receiving the top score in the Innovation and Alerts, workflows, and case management criteria, Qualtrics achieved the highest score possible across 12 criteria:

Innovation

Analytics and CX Measurement

Soliciting feedback (excluding via owned digital)

Alerts, workflows, and case management

Usability

Security and Privacy

Adoption

Integrations

Governance

Accessibility

Partner Ecosystem

Community

In the report, Forrester states: "Qualtrics continues to enjoy broad, global market penetration at and below the enterprise level," offering "strong integration capabilities with productized connectors to over 100 platforms … Reference customers appreciate the flexibility and self-service features and are excited for genAI features for CX to become available … Qualtrics is a good choice for enterprises that are looking for a technology focused partner that provides a flexible solution and DIY program controls."

"In today's high-stakes business environment, great experiences are a competitive advantage, and the best organizations around the world are increasingly choosing to invest deeply in improving their customer experience with Qualtrics," said Brad Anderson, President of Product, UX and Engineering at Qualtrics. "We believe being recognized as a Leader by Forrester is evidence of our strong global market presence, innovative product enhancements - backed by our $500 million investment in advancing AI capabilities - and strong partner network, which are helping thousands of organizations improve customer experiences, drive loyalty and operational efficiency, and increase revenue."

Qualtrics' leading XM for Customer Experience™ suite provides the feedback collection, omni-channel analytics, and recommended actions organizations need to identify and take action on friction points and opportunities. AI-powered capabilities in the Qualtrics platform allow businesses to predict and stay ahead of customers' needs and expectations, while product connectors enable seamless integration with numerous platforms to deliver streamlined data collection and insights across various customer touchpoints.

To access The Forrester Wave™: Customer Feedback Management Solutions, Q4 2024, click here.

To learn more about how Qualtrics XM for Customer Experience click here .

