Qualtrics Unveils Groundbreaking AI Innovations to Transform Understanding of Customers, Employees, and Prospects

Qualtrics AI, trained on the company's vast database of human sentiment, deepens connections to propel growth

Qualtrics Assist enables everyone in an organization to ask questions, gain insight, and take action on feedback to improve every employee and customer interaction

New conversational survey capabilities ask follow-up questions in real time, and AI-powered comment summaries reveal key insights to engage employees

SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QUALTRICS X4 -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today introduced new capabilities, generated by Qualtrics® AI and trained on the world's largest database of human sentiment, that exponentially increase organizations' ability to understand and build connections with every customer, prospect and employee, especially the ones who rarely share direct feedback.

Qualtrics AI learns from billions of data points – collected over years of category leadership – and scientifically validated methodology to provide fast, trusted, and accurate insights. New AI innovations unveiled today at X4®: The Experience Management Summit in Salt Lake City make it possible for organizations to deeply understand and address the needs of every customer and employee. This builds deep connections and loyalty that accelerate revenue growth and reduce operating costs.

Today's companies are drowning in data, thirsting for insight

Companies often struggle to uncover meaningful insights from the overwhelming amount of data they collect across siloed customer channels and operations. With purpose-built, embedded capabilities across Qualtrics' three product suites – XM for Customer Experience ™, XM for Employee Experience ™ and XM for Strategy + Research ™ - Qualtrics AI empowers companies to predict customer needs, anticipate and address employee attrition, custom-craft intensely reliable experiences and automatically put feedback into action, decreasing risk and transforming products and experiences in the blink of an eye.

"With the largest database in the world of human sentiment, Qualtrics has a unique and powerful place in the world of AI," said Gurdeep Singh Pall, Qualtrics President, AI Strategy. "In a world where experiences matter, Qualtrics AI and experience management – starting with these innovations – is poised to play a critical role across industries and around the globe."

Today, Qualtrics is used by 20,000+ customers globally to analyze more than 3.5 billion conversations every year – in more than 20 languages - enabling them to identify and resolve the unmet needs and points of friction for customers and employees. Qualtrics maintains the world's largest database of human experience data, which includes more than 15 billion experience profiles that capture sentiment, satisfaction, effort, engagement, expectations and preferences across the entire customer and employee journey.

Qualtrics AI brings more human connection to business

Qualtrics AI harnesses the power of Gen AI, cutting-edge machine learning, and the latest in natural language processing to provide new purpose-built capabilities, precision-engineered for experience management, including:

Qualtrics Assist, an AI agent which allows everyone in an organization, not just research experts, to get deeper, actionable, and immediate insight into the customer and employee experience by asking simple, natural-language questions about their feedback through an interactive dashboard. Qualtrics Assist is uniquely tuned to understand customers, prospects and employees, and transform complex data into clear and simple insights, recommendations, and suggested responses. It can automatically trigger actions and workflows based on proven XM data and methodology to seamlessly improve experiences and inform decisions by predicting trends and simulating impact on business outcomes.





an AI agent which allows everyone in an organization, not just research experts, to get deeper, actionable, and immediate insight into the customer and employee experience by asking simple, natural-language questions about their feedback through an interactive dashboard. Qualtrics Assist is uniquely tuned to understand customers, prospects and employees, and transform complex data into clear and simple insights, recommendations, and suggested responses. It can automatically trigger actions and workflows based on proven XM data and methodology to seamlessly improve experiences and inform decisions by predicting trends and simulating impact on business outcomes. Conversational feedback , which uses Qualtrics AI to analyze survey responses and generate personalized follow-up questions in real time. Qualtrics uses context from the answers provided to identify incomplete responses and prompt respondents to offer more specific and actionable answers, giving organizations robust customer and employee insights while saving time and resources.



Using conversational feedback, organizations including Fiserv, Asurion and one of the largest supermarket chains in the United States , achieved significant improvements in response clarity. Respondents added additional information 40% of the time when prompted, and the new responses were more comprehensive and descriptive, including nearly four times as many words, covering a wider range of topics. Importantly, customers did not detect any change in dropout rates, or increase in perceived burden among the respondents requested to say more.





, which uses Qualtrics AI to analyze survey responses and generate personalized follow-up questions in real time. Qualtrics uses context from the answers provided to identify incomplete responses and prompt respondents to offer more specific and actionable answers, giving organizations robust customer and employee insights while saving time and resources. Using conversational feedback, organizations including Fiserv, Asurion and one of the largest supermarket chains in , achieved significant improvements in response clarity. Respondents added additional information 40% of the time when prompted, and the new responses were more comprehensive and descriptive, including nearly four times as many words, covering a wider range of topics. Importantly, customers did not detect any change in dropout rates, or increase in perceived burden among the respondents requested to say more. Intelligent summaries , which instantly turn customer and employee feedback, and market research, into concise and simple overviews, empowering managers, researchers, marketers and customer care agents to take confident and effective action. The AI-generated summaries automatically surface and analyze key insights, offering easy-to-implement recommendations.





, which instantly turn customer and employee feedback, and market research, into concise and simple overviews, empowering managers, researchers, marketers and customer care agents to take confident and effective action. The AI-generated summaries automatically surface and analyze key insights, offering easy-to-implement recommendations. Automated workflows powered by Qualtrics AI and xFlow , the automated action engine, which enable organizations to automatically trigger GPT-powered actions in the systems their teams are already using, informed by the precisely engineered XM data and expert-designed methodologies from Qualtrics.

The new Qualtrics AI capabilities are purpose-built for experience management and deliver on the company's commitment to invest $500 million in AI innovation.

Additional Information

Qualtrics Assist is available in private preview and will be available in public preview in the second half of 2024.

Qualtrics AI-powered conversational feedback capabilities are available in public preview.

Qualtrics AI-powered intelligent summaries are available in public preview and will be available in public preview in the second half of 2024.

Qualtrics AI-powered automated workflows are generally available today

You can learn more about Qualtrics AI capabilities here .

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is a cloud-native software platform that empowers organizations to deliver exceptional experiences and build deep relationships with their customers and employees. With insights from Qualtrics, organizations can identify and resolve the greatest friction points in their business, retain and engage top talent, and bring the right products and services to market. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world use Qualtrics' advanced AI to listen, understand, and take action. Qualtrics uses its vast universe of experience data to form the largest database of human sentiment in the world. Qualtrics is co-headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Qualtrics, LLC