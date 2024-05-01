Qualtrics X4 Kicks Off in Salt Lake City

10,000 attendees to gather at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City

The event kicks off Wednesday, May 1 with a keynote from Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin; Headline speakers include former First Lady Michelle Obama; NBA Hall-of-Famer, investor and philanthropist Dwyane Wade; and eight-time World Cup Champion, Olympic gold medalist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Lindsey Vonn

Attendees will hear additional keynote addresses from leaders including OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, American Express CEO Steve Squeri, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta, and more

SALT LAKE CITY, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QUALTRICS X4 -- Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced the official kickoff of X4®: The Experience Management Summit . The world's largest gathering of experience management (XM) professionals is taking place May 1-3 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. The X4 mainstage program will begin with a keynote from Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin.

"We have a fantastic line-up of visionary leaders who will inspire and prepare everyone at X4 to improve the experiences at their own organizations," said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin. "X4 is a can't-miss event for executives, thought leaders and experience management professionals who are unlocking growth by creating emotional connections at scale with their customers and employees."

Visionary Leaders Bring Experience Management to Life on the Mainstage

Joining Serafin in the mainstage lineup are Qualtrics founder and Co-Chairman Ryan Smith, Qualtrics President, AI Strategy Gurdeep Singh Pall, Porsche CMO Robert Ader, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, Hilton President & CEO Chris Nasetta and American Express CEO Steve Squeri. These leaders will share their insights on the critical role experience plays in business outcomes, and how they are leveraging new technologies to understand and connect with their customers and employees.

Attendees will hear inspirational stories from other incredible leaders, including:

A moderated conversation with former First Lady Michelle Obama *

* NBA Hall-of-Famer, investor and philanthropist Dwyane Wade on developing a championship mindset

on developing a championship mindset Eight-time World Cup Champion, Olympic gold medalist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Lindsey Vonn on overcoming adversity and digging deep to find what drives you

on overcoming adversity and digging deep to find what drives you New York Times best-selling author Morgan Housel , whose books have sold more than 5 million copies worldwide, on how the more things change, the more they stay the same

The Backstreet Boys will close out X4 with a special performance of their legendary pop hits.

60+ Breakout Sessions and 80 Customer Speakers

X4 will feature more than 60 breakout sessions across tracks designed for attendees focused on Customer Experience, Employee Experience, and Strategy & Research, as well as specialized industry tracks for Education, Government, Healthcare and Financial Services. Sessions will feature world-class thought leadership from the XM Institute™ and Qualtrics subject matter experts. Product demos, roadmap sessions and an expert-staffed help desk will also be available for X4 attendees. On Friday, attendees have the opportunity to attend XM Basecamp Live hands-on training and certification, to unlock more value from their experience management programs and become certified in XM.

Eighty customer speakers from leading brands will share how they use experience management to deliver exceptional experiences for their customers and employees, including: adidas, Ally Financial, Carrier, Cirque du Soleil, Cisco, DISH, DoorDash, Driscoll's, Indiana University, Johnson & Johnson, Kickstarter, Lumen, Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, Owens Corning, Shake Shack, Stanford Health Care, Toast, United, US Department of State and more.

Thank you to our partners for their support of X4. Hear from Diamond sponsors on how they are using experience management to build lasting connections with their customers and employees:

EY: EY Americas Customer Technology Leader Jantzen Bridges will moderate a cross-industry panel with Fortune 500 leaders to discuss how to transform customer feedback into actionable insights that drive strategic decision-making and revitalize customer experience (CX). EY's Geoff Vickrey , Americas Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications (TMT) Consulting Leader, will lead a roundtable discussion with Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing at Nvidia, to explore the balancing act of integrating AI while maintaining exceptional CX and employee engagement.

EY Americas Customer Technology Leader will moderate a cross-industry panel with Fortune 500 leaders to discuss how to transform customer feedback into actionable insights that drive strategic decision-making and revitalize customer experience (CX). EY's , Americas Technology, Media & Entertainment and Telecommunications (TMT) Consulting Leader, will lead a roundtable discussion with Manuvir Das, Head of Enterprise Computing at Nvidia, to explore the balancing act of integrating AI while maintaining exceptional CX and employee engagement. commonFont: commonFont elevates experience through expert advisory and technology services, including innovative solution design, consultation, implementation, and managed services. At X4, commonFont will present insights on rethinking the purpose and practice of feedback in the AI era. Their approach bridges human and machine intelligence to help the world's top companies understand and delight customers and employees.

commonFont elevates experience through expert advisory and technology services, including innovative solution design, consultation, implementation, and managed services. At X4, commonFont will present insights on rethinking the purpose and practice of feedback in the AI era. Their approach bridges human and machine intelligence to help the world's top companies understand and delight customers and employees. Bain & Company: Prepare your organization for a new era of customer experience innovation. Join Bain & Company experts, Rob Markey and Bhavi Mehta as they reveal how AI, ML, and predictive modeling can revolutionize feedback collection, overcoming survey-fatigue to deliver actionable insights at every stage of the customer journey.

Thank you to all sponsoring partners including: AWS, Farlinium, Walker, WorkJam, Deloitte, BHN Rewards and Merkle.

For more, follow the event hashtag, #QualtricsX4 , and visit www.qualtrics.com/x4summit .

*The conversation with Mrs. Obama on May 2 is off the record and closed to the press.

