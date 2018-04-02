QUALYS ACQUIRES 1MOBILITY

The acquisition now allows Qualys to provide enterprises of all sizes with the ability to create and continuously update an inventory of mobile devices on all versions of Android, iOS and Windows Mobile in their environment; and to continuously assess their security and compliance posture, while quarantining devices that are compromised or out-of-compliance. It also allows Qualys to extend its PCI certification to mobile devices and to deliver a highly scalable Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solution that permits the distribution of apps and security policies over the air (OTA) to corporate or employee-owned devices (BYOD).

"With the acquisition of 1Mobility, Qualys is uniquely positioned to provide visibility across on-premises, endpoints, cloud(s) and now mobile and IoT environments," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc. "This is critical as companies are accelerating their digital transformation and looking at ways to consolidate their current security and compliance stack while expanding their mobile workforce. 1Mobility has built a comprehensive and well-architected technology that allows organizations to manage and secure mobile and IoT devices at scale, and we welcome them to the Qualys family."

1Mobility, Singapore's solutions will be fully integrated with the Qualys Cloud Platform and its Cloud Apps. The solution will be commercially available in early 2019.

The 1Mobility Enterprise Mobility Management capabilities include:

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Management: Though BYOD brings many benefits to companies, it creates challenges for managing and securing the corporate data on the personal devices. 1Mobility provides solutions that work to protect the privacy of employees without compromising security of corporate data and assets.

Data Loss Prevention: 1Mobility provides various policies and products to minimize data loss and vulnerabilities through containerization, device feature restrictions, encryption and securing data at rest and in transit.

Mobile Threat Management: 1Mobility delivers proactive threat detection, which can eliminate vulnerabilities due to mobile malware on both corporate and employee-owned devices.

Compliance Enforcement: 1Mobility provides compliance enforcement through various policies and automated monitoring and actions for non-compliant devices. It also extends solutions like geo-fencing, kiosk management, containerization, blacklisting of apps, secure browsing and many more.

About the Qualys Cloud Platform

As a revolutionary unified architecture that powers more than 15 Qualys security and compliance Cloud Apps, the Qualys Cloud Platform offers customers a streamlined solution for avoiding the cost and complexities of managing multiple security vendors. By automatically gathering and analyzing security and compliance data from IT assets anywhere in one single-pane view, the Qualys Cloud Platform gives customers the scalability, visibility, accuracy and breadth of capabilities to fight cyber attacks and build security into their digital transformation initiatives.

The Qualys Cloud Platform utilizes sensors, including physical, virtual and cloud scanners; and Cloud Agents that provide customers with continuous visibility, enabling them to respond to threats immediately. It automatically gathers and analyzes security and compliance data in a scalable, state-of the-art backend. Its underlying architecture enables customers to process, analyze and store high volumes of security and compliance data coming from Cloud Agents, scanners and passive analyzers, then correlate information in a distributed manner for millions of devices at very high speeds. All this data is accessible via dynamic and customizable dashboards and centrally managed, self-updating integrated Cloud Apps, through a "single-pane-of-glass" user interface.

