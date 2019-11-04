Qualys and Microsoft Partner to Help Customers Secure Azure

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced an embedded partnership with Microsoft integrating Qualys Vulnerability Management and Qualys Container Security into Microsoft Azure.

This integration significantly enhances the vulnerability detections available in Azure Security Center for customers using virtual machines and containers. The capability is available to all Azure Security Center Standard Edition customers for virtual machines and to customers using Azure Security Center's Advanced Threat Protection for Azure Kubernetes Services for no additional fee.

"To help customers stay secure, we're pleased to offer improved vulnerability detections within Azure Security Center powered by Qualys," said Ramesh Chinta, principal group program manager, Azure. "This collaboration will help our customers improve their security posture by identifying a wider range of vulnerabilities and taking recommendations to resolve these issues."

This solution leverages embedded Qualys Cloud Agents and Container Sensors, and because it's a cloud service, it requires no additional software to manage or update.

"Building Qualys capabilities directly into Azure, Microsoft greatly simplifies the customer's deployment of vulnerability management and container security solutions. The result is built-in security with real-time visibility to secure cloud workload provisioning and DevOps orchestration," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys.

The solution will be announced at Ignite and existing and new Azure Security Center Standard edition customers can on-board immediately. For a full demonstration of the solution, visit Qualys at booth #713.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications on-premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Microsoft Azure and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com .

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

