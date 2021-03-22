Qualys Announces Resignation of CEO Philippe Courtot

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that Philippe Courtot, chairman of the board and chief executive officer, has resigned from his role as CEO for health reasons.

On February 7, 2021, Courtot took a leave of absence due to health issues unrelated to COVID-19. At this time, Sumedh Thakar, Qualys' president and chief product officer, was named interim CEO and principal executive officer and appointed to the Board. Thakar remains in those positions following today's announcement.

Sandra E. Bergeron, Qualys' Lead Independent Director, stated, "Since becoming CEO 20 years ago, Philippe has built Qualys into a leading provider of cloud-based information security and compliance solutions, and we are incredibly grateful for his vision and leadership. On behalf of Qualys' Board and all of our employees, we keep Philippe and his family in our thoughts. As we enter our next chapter of leadership, Sumedh has the full confidence of the Qualys Board, and we appreciate the steady hand he has brought to the company since becoming interim CEO last month."

"We are incredibly proud of the visionary work that Philippe has done to lead Qualys during his time with the company," said Thakar. "It has been a privilege and an honor to work alongside Philippe since I joined the company in 2003. I appreciate the continued support of the Board as we continue to drive forward our mission to ensure customer satisfaction."

Courtot will remain a director until his current term expires at the Qualys' 2021 annual meeting of stockholders and will not stand for re-election. Thakar will continue to serve on the Board as a Class III director until Qualys' 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

