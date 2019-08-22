Qualys Appoints Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO of Nutanix, to its Board of Directors

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced Wendy M. Pfeiffer joined its Board of Directors. Wendy brings more than 20 years of technology industry and executive leadership to the Qualys Board.

"It is exciting to join the Qualys board at a time when the company is significantly expanding the depth of its cloud platform well beyond vulnerability management," said Pfeiffer. "As a technologist, I'm interested in sharing in Qualys' journey to bring increasing capability, scalability and value to modern IT."

"We are delighted to have Wendy join our board. As the CIO of Nutanix, she brings in-depth knowledge of the challenges CIOs face as they work to manage and secure an ever more complex hybrid IT environment," said Philippe Courtot chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Her perspective will be invaluable as Qualys delivers its new Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory app to provide companies with a single source of truth for their IT environment. Gaining visibility is mission-critical for companies as you cannot secure what you do not know or cannot see."

"Wendy is a great addition to our board, especially at this time where the adoption of the Qualys Cloud Platform and the introduction of Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory is gaining momentum," said Sandra Bergeron, lead independent director of the Qualys Board.

About Wendy M. Pfeiffer

Wendy has served as the CIO of Nutanix since 2017. She leads Nutanix's Global Information Technology function in support of the enterprise cloud company's business operations and employees. Prior to Nutanix, Wendy led technology teams for industry-makers like GoPro, Yahoo!, Cisco Systems, Exodus Communications and Robert Half. She is a board member for the Girls in Tech global nonprofit and in 2018 was named to the National Diversity Council's Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology. Wendy holds a B.S. degree in finance and technology, from the University of Phoenix.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance and protection for IT systems and web applications on-premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com .

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

