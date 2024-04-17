Qualys Launches Free Service to Help Organizations De-Risk their Business to Align with UK NCSC Guidelines

NCSC recently released guidance recommending patching vulnerabilities for internet-facing services and software within five days and non-external-facing vulnerabilities within seven days. Many organizations find it challenging to accurately discover all their assets, specifically those that are internet-facing, efficiently measure and prioritize the risk, and then remediate it. Anonymized data from the Qualys Threat Research Unit (TRU) indicates the median time to remediate (MTTR) for the average UK organization was 17 days for external-facing vulnerabilities and 15 days for internal threats.

"As a longstanding customer, Qualys has helped us build a culture of continuous improvement and awareness, where every identified vulnerability is an opportunity to strengthen our defenses," said Tom Copeland, head of Governance, Risk and Compliance at Associated British Foods. "The Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform has enabled us greater efficacy in de-risking the business, further enhancing our focus on risk prioritization, accelerating our patching and remediation timelines, and making ABF safer overall."

The Qualys NCSC free service allows organizations to remediate issues in as little as 30 minutes and within the recommended 5-7 days for full alignment. Incorporating Vulnerability Management Detection and Response (VMDR), CyberSecurity Asset Management, and Patch Management, the Qualys offering helps organizations to adhere to NCSC by:

Identifying External Assets: Accurately discover both internal and external assets within your environment and flag End of Life (EOL) and End of Support (EOS) software and devices.

Efficient Risk-based Prioritization: Vulnerabilities are prioritized by their TruRisk score and automatically mapped to necessary updates to simplify IT workflows for a customized NCSC risk and remediation view.

Patch Automation: The gap between security and IT teams is closed with Qualys Patch Management. Qualys brings these groups together to safely prioritize and deploy patches automatically to help customers update by default policies, within 5-7 days, as recommended by NCSC.

"Adversaries are weaponizing vulnerabilities more quickly than ever, which accounts for the NCSC's focus on swift remediation of vulnerabilities. For most organizations, with their complex infrastructures and patch workflows, it's almost impossible to meet the 5-7 day update time," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "To aid organizations in adhering to the NCSC guidelines, we're offering the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform free for 30 days. This allows organizations to streamline asset discovery, takes the guesswork out of understanding which vulnerabilities are the riskiest and helps with prioritization, so organizations can mitigate risks quickly and efficiently to safeguard their businesses."

To sign up for this free 30-day service, visit qualys.com/forms/vmdr-ncsc. To learn more, read our blog, "How Qualys Supports the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)'s Vulnerability Management Guidance," and register for our webinar, "Mastering NCSC Guidelines."

