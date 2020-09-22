Qualys Bolsters Infosys' Cyber Next Platform-Based Service Offerings

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will integrate Qualys VMDR® and Multi-Vector EDR into its Cyber Next Platform, a managed security service offering.

Powered by the Qualys Cloud Platform, Qualys VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) and Multi-Vector EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) will collect vast amounts of telemetry from the Qualys Cloud Agent and multiple sensors, to combine with network information, for a broad view of the environment, going beyond just the endpoint. This will help eliminate false positives and significantly reduce lateral movements of security breaches to spread further from the initial point of compromise. The result will be a next-generation, 24x7 managed detection and response (MDR) offering that can enable Infosys to detect and respond to security incidents quickly across an entirely hybrid environment. Infosys customers can also extend their use of the Qualys Cloud Agent to Patch Management, File Integrity Monitoring and other functionalities.

"Infosys is one of the global leaders in next-generation digital services, and we are delighted to partner with them," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys. "Integrating Qualys VMDR and Multi-Vector EDR with Infosys' existing managed security services uniquely provides Infosys' clients with full visibility, much lower false positives and one-click remediation, in an end-to-end solution across their hybrid IT environments."

"We are pleased to partner with Qualys to deliver VMDR and Multi-Vector EDR solutions via our global distributed network of Infosys Cyber Defense Centers," said Vishal Salvi, chief information security officer & head, Cyber Security Practice, Infosys. "The highly scalable Qualys Cloud Platform, with its lightweight agent, sensors and its forthcoming incidence response capabilities, provides us with intelligent analytics that we need to effectively protect our clients. This functionality strengthens our Cyber Next Platform powered services to provide deep visibility and actionable insights, thereby assuring digital trust."

About Qualys VMDR and Qualys Multi-Vector EDR

Qualys VMDR provides an all-in-one cloud-based app that automates the entire vulnerability management cycle across on-premises, endpoints, cloud, mobile, containers, OT, and IoT environments – significantly accelerating the ability for organizations to respond to threats and prevent breaches. For clients looking to recognize suspicious patterns and uncover hidden incidents, Qualys offers an endpoint detection and response solution. Qualys Multi-Vector EDR provides vital context and comprehensive visibility to the entire attack chain, from prevention to detection to response – all from a single solution.

About Qualys: One Cloud Platform – One Agent – One Global View

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The native Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver 360-degree visibility across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. The platform delivers the visibility businesses need to assess critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has built a large, impressive customer base and established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, as well as preeminent managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The Company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.



