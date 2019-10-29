Qualys Brings its Groundbreaking Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory App to the Federal Market

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced its highly successful Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory app is available for Federal government customers priced at $99 per year – no matter the number of devices. Built on the Qualys FedRAMP-authorized cloud platform, Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory automates the normalization and categorization of a federal agency's inventory data – providing a single source of truth for IT, security, and compliance teams.

All proceeds from the sale of the Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory app to federal agencies will be donated to a qualifying veteran's charity.

"We are proud to partner with Qualys to provide Federal agencies with the visibility they need to secure their environments across hybrid-IT infrastructures," said Craig P. Abod, president of Carahsoft Technology Corp. "The Qualys Global IT Asset Inventory app allows Federal administrators and security teams to enjoy the heightened visibility and peace of mind that comes with using a solution available through a FedRAMP-authorized platform."

Using a combination of Qualys sensors —Cloud Agents, scanners and passive network sensors— Qualys Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory collects and analyzes data about assets across hybrid environments and delivers up-to-date, comprehensive and continuous information about those assets and their security and compliance posture. It can automatically classify, normalize and categorize assets to ensure clean, reliable and consistent data.

Features including hardware and software lifecycle and license information, the ability to tag business-critical assets, synchronization of assets with the ServiceNow CMDB, and the ability to automatically quarantine unknown devices or known devices that have been deemed out of compliance or compromised are available for an additional fee.

"Carahsoft is the premier federal distributor with an extensive ecosystem, and we are happy to partner with them to bring our Global IT Asset Discovery and Inventory app to Federal agencies and to donate the proceeds to a nonprofit veteran's charity," said Philippe Courtot, Chairman and CEO of Qualys.

Qualys FedRAMP-authorized solutions are available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y, SEWP contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, and additional state and local contracts. For more information, contact the Qualys team at Carahsoft at (866) 421-4683 or Qualys@Carahsoft.com .

The Qualys Gov Platform is the only FedRAMP-authorized security and compliance assessment platform. The platform is easy to implement, easy to use, fully scalable – and consolidates 19 security and compliance apps to offer federal agencies a unified and strategic approach for securing digital transformation initiatives. The platform scales to the largest environments, allowing customers to add coverage, users, and services as needed seamlessly. It offers unparalleled ease of deployment and slashes the costs and complexity associated with acquiring, installing and maintaining on-premises security software. Qualys Gov Platform is also on the Approved Products List of the General Services Administration's (GSA) Continuous Diagnostics Mitigation (CDM) program, which requires a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) qualification process.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 12,200 customers and active users in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications on-premises, on endpoints and elastic clouds. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com .

