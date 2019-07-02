Qualys Expands Global Cloud Platform to the Canadian Market

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions, today announced the launch of the Qualys Canadian Cloud. The addition of this new location marks another milestone for Qualys' expanding global operations, which now includes eight locations on three continents.

Cloud momentum is accelerating, and bringing an increased need for local regulations and compliance demands to which organizations migrating to the cloud must comply. The Canadian Qualys Cloud Platform now gives customers the ability to comply with Canadian data residency regulations.

"IBM integrates with Qualys through our X-Force Red Vulnerability Management Services to help identify, prioritize and remediate security flaws impacting clients' most important assets. Qualys' new location in Canada gives joint customers the strategic advantage they need when addressing Canadian data regulations," said Charles Henderson, global head of X-Force Red at IBM.

"We are excited to see Qualys' investment in and support of the Canadian market, which allows us to use the full suite of Qualys tools without worrying about data being stored outside the country," said Mike Patterson, manager, Information Security Operations at the University of Waterloo.

The Qualys Cloud Platform is built on a modern, cloud-native, microservices-based architecture that delivers an extensible, scalable, powerful and, above all, more secure IT environment. "This dynamic platform provides a highly-scalable environment that delivers full visibility across on-premises, endpoint, cloud and mobile environments allowing companies to have a continuous view of their security posture and respond accordingly," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO, Qualys, Inc. "We are excited to bring our Cloud Platform to the Canadian market."

