Qualys Expands into China, and Partners with Digital China

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced it is expanding into China through the establishment of a Private Cloud Platform and a partnership with Digital China, the largest value-added provider of integrated IT products, solutions and support for enterprises in China.

Digital China will manage and support the Qualys Private Cloud Platform from China and distribute and resell Qualys' leading cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions. This partnership enables customers in China to leverage the power of the Qualys Cloud Platform to integrate apps like Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR®), Multi-Vector EDR, and the upcoming Security Analytics and Incident Response solution all in a single Qualys Cloud console. This native, cloud-based platform, which can be delivered as a private cloud, uniquely allows customers to discover, assess, prioritize, patch or mitigate any critical vulnerabilities that make their way to the client IT environment. It also provides real-time assessment of devices that connect to the network, malware identification and endpoint protection on a global scale.

"We are pleased to represent Qualys and to offer our customers access to their industry-leading solutions," said Jing Li, vice president, Digital China. "Qualys' all-in-one, cloud-based apps will help our customers, especially those engaged in digital transformation projects for hybrid and cloud environments, significantly accelerate their ability to respond to threats and prevent breaches."

"Digital China is a premier integrated IT service provider that helps customers accelerate essential Digital Transformation efforts. They streamline customers' existing enterprise security and compliance point solutions stack, so they can effectively secure their hybrid environment with an approach that scales, increase much-needed visibility and respond to threats before hackers create irreparable damage," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "This partnership enables us to increase our global footprint and enables Digital China to offer customers a consolidated approach that brings the power of the Qualys Cloud Platform to China."

Qualys VMDR, Multi-Vector EDR and upcoming Next-Gen Analytics and Incident Response

Qualys VMDR provides an all-in-one cloud-based app that automates the entire vulnerability management cycle across on-premises, endpoints, cloud, mobile, containers, OT, and IoT environments – significantly accelerating the ability of organizations to respond to threats and prevent breaches. Qualys offers an endpoint detection and response solution for clients looking to recognize suspicious patterns and uncover hidden incidents. Qualys Multi-Vector EDR provides vital context and comprehensive visibility to the entire attack chain, from prevention to detection to response – all from a single solution.

Additionally, Qualys plans to launch a Next-Gen Security Analytics and Incident Response product line that natively integrates and correlates security telemetry across the security stack. The solution will integrate Qualys and third-party products such as O365, AWS CloudTrail, SecurityHub, Zoom, Salesforce, Firewalls, IPS/IDS, Proxy, VPNs, AVs, etc. into a cohesive security incident and response platform. It includes native support for User and Asset Behavior Profiling and Analytics (UEBA), threat hunting, intelligence, and automated response with out-of-the-box support for MITRE ATT&CK detection use cases.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The native Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver 360-degree visibility across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. The platform delivers the visibility businesses need to assess critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has built a large, impressive customer base and established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, as well as preeminent managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The Company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

