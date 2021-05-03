Qualys Expands Its Endpoint Security Solution with Real-Time Malware Protection

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced it is expanding its endpoint security solution, adding the ability to detect and block advanced threats in real time. This expansion adds to the Qualys Cloud Agent's comprehensive capabilities of inventory, vulnerability management, patching and endpoint detection and response (EDR).

Traditional EDR/EPP solutions focus only on malicious activities, and risk mitigation solutions focus on vulnerabilities and patch management. This approach does not provide a complete picture of the environment, its attack surfaces, and the weaknesses that cybercriminals can exploit, and it doesn't provide the ability to natively remediate the root cause of most of the cyberattacks - unpatched vulnerabilities. Qualys removes these blind spots by combining risk mitigation, threat detection and response into a single solution.

"Malicious attacks are growing in sophistication and volume year over year and security teams need a combination of proactive protection against known malware and the ability to identify and respond to new unknown threats quickly," said Michael Suby, vice president of research at IDC. "Qualys Multi-Vector EDR with endpoint protection brings together multiple context vectors, a unified, always updated view of the entire attack chain, and the ability to block threats giving security teams a broader, seamlessly integrated approach to endpoint security that delivers holistic prevention, protection, detection and response."

Qualys Multi-Vector EDR with malware protection combines the technologies required to stop attacks, threats, and breaches. It delivers real-time detection and response to remove malicious files and processes, leverages comprehensive threat intelligence to detect advanced threats, and maps endpoint activity to the MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques.

"With Qualys Multi-Vector EDR, we have been able to consolidate to a single agent, used across the Qualys Cloud Platform, to provide the deep visibility and control we need to monitor and investigate incidents across all our endpoints even those in remote locations," said Calvin Szeto, vice president of cybersecurity at Universal Electronics. "The advanced context and ease of deployment combined with the single-pane-of-glass view not only make incident response and threat hunting easier but also improve the productivity of our security and IT team. Our organization can now comprehensively remediate by quarantining threats, patching vulnerabilities, and fixing misconfigurations with one single solution."

Qualys Multi-Vector EDR adds anti-malware protections to:

Automatically Quarantine Malware – actively scan all system files including incoming files for malware and automatically quarantine infected files.

– actively scan all system files including incoming files for malware and automatically quarantine infected files. Detect Advanced Threats – monitor active applications and processes for malicious behavior to protect against new and unknown malware variants.

– monitor active applications and processes for malicious behavior to protect against new and unknown malware variants. Prevent Memory Exploitation – monitor system processes to protect against memory exploitation used by zero-day threats and file-less attacks.

– monitor system processes to protect against memory exploitation used by zero-day threats and file-less attacks. Stop Malicious Traffic – scan incoming emails and web traffic in real time to protect against brute-force attacks, network exploits and password theft.

– scan incoming emails and web traffic in real time to protect against brute-force attacks, network exploits and password theft. Prevent Phishing – automatically block known phishing web links to keep users and networks secure.

"Qualys Multi-Vector EDR leverages the power of the Qualys Cloud Platform and Cloud Agent to correlate billions of global events with threat intel, analytics and machine learning to provide holistic visibility, protection and response to cyberthreats across global hybrid environments," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO at Qualys. "With the addition of real-time blocking protection, the Qualys Cloud Agent can now help organizations eliminate multiple agents from their endpoints thus drastically reducing complexity and cost."

Availability

Qualys Multi-Vector EDR with endpoint protection is available via a public beta for Windows endpoints and will be generally available in late May. If you would like to sign up for the free trial, visit www.qualys.com/edr-epp. To learn more, join our webinar on May 26 to see real-time malware protection in action.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

