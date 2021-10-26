Qualys Expands its Global Presence with New Cloud Platform Deployments in Australia and the United Kingdom

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced the establishment of two new multi-tenant cloud platforms catering to Australia / New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. These additional instances of Qualys' highly scalable Cloud Platform help the company to meet increased customer demand while also expanding global operations.

Cloud momentum is accelerating worldwide. As companies look to adopt cloud-based security and compliance solutions, there is an increased need for government entities and critical infrastructure companies to adhere to local regulations and compliance demands. The new Qualys cloud infrastructure removes the potential barrier of data sovereignty issues for customers in the ANZ region and the UK, while also providing them with reduced latency, increased reliability, and faster service.

"UK companies know security is a key priority, but with the volume and pace of threats constantly increasing, they often find it hard to know the steps they need to take to protect their operations. They also want to be sure that their data resides in the right location as they take advantage of multi-cloud environments," said David Stark, Security Portfolio Director at BT. "BT provides a range of managed security services which enable companies to holistically secure their estate, from knowing what assets they have through to active monitoring and remediation of threats. Qualys' UK cloud launch will expand the range of our services for those customers such as government and public sector organizations who require their data and operations to reside in the UK."

The Cloud Platform powers Qualys' suite of integrated IT, security, and compliance apps including its VMDR® (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) and Multi-Vector EDR solutions. Uniquely, the Qualys Cloud Platform provides real-time visibility across the entire hybrid environment from on premises, endpoints, mobile, containers, cloud and OT and IoT environments via an array of sensors and connectors that bring the telemetry required to provide continuous 2-second visibility across all IT assets.

"The Qualys Cloud Platform is built on a cloud-native architecture that delivers a powerful, scalable, experience with a common data model that streamlines integration to create unified capabilities and dashboards for customers," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "The new cloud infrastructure is part of our continued commitment to serving local and regional customers helping them stay compliant with their data sovereignty regulations."

