Qualys Provides Comprehensive Inventory Sync with ServiceNow Service Graph CMDB as Part of New Service Graph Connector Program

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions today announced that its application that connects Qualys Global IT Asset Inventory with the ServiceNow Service Graph and Configuration Management Database (CMDB) is now part of the new Service Graph Connector Program, a new designation within the Technology Partner Program.

The new integration helps customers to quickly, easily and reliably load their complete and contextualized asset information into ServiceNow, enabling a consistent and consolidated data set across hybrid IT environments. This consistency ensures that the IT, Security and Compliance teams are leveraging the same asset information, which ultimately helps them answer the questions: what products are affected by a vulnerability, who is responsible for maintaining these systems, and how can I proactively enforce security and risk policies going forward?

"We use the ServiceNow Now Platform to automate and track our workflows, and the integration with the Qualys Platform is key. Qualys Global IT Asset Inventory enables us to get up-to-date, continuous, and detailed asset visibility, including hardware, configuration, and application changes across the board. In addition to continuous inventory, Qualys VMDR® powered by the Qualys Cloud Agent enables vulnerability, configuration, and policy assessment. It is critical that we get a 360-degree view of these assets and their security posture under a single pane of glass so that our Security and IT teams can collaborate when managing the entire asset lifecycle," said Julie Sutton, Information Security manager at City and County of Denver.

"ServiceNow has developed a compelling next-generation system of record in Service Graph that empowers businesses," said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. "Qualys' CMDB Sync provides a single source of truth across the entire organization that helps keep ServiceNow's Service Graph and CMDB always up to date across the entire customer hybrid environment. This is critical for security as you simply cannot effectively secure what you do not know."

ServiceNow Service Graph, the next-generation system of record for digital products and services, addresses the entire technology stack from infrastructure to the application layer. It includes ServiceNow's CMDB, the repository for all infrastructure, relationships, and configuration management information. With Service Graph, IT organizations are empowered with a broad and deep data foundation for managing the entire lifecycle of digital products and services. In addition, it underpins all ServiceNow products, allowing customers to tie together technology components, people, and processes into a service-oriented view. This connected approach enables customers to leverage their existing CMDB investments to rationalize portfolios, automate development, streamline cloud and security operations, manage risk, and understand ROI, driving high-value business outcomes.

"ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for businesses," said Jeff Hausman, vice president and general manager of IT Operations Management, Security, and CMDB, ServiceNow. "We are pleased to have Qualys integrate its CMDB Sync into the Service Graph Connector Program so that customers can further simplify asset life cycle management while improving their security posture."

The Qualys Cloud Platform with its various data collection sensors, including the Qualys Cloud Agent, compiles and continually updates a full inventory of your IT assets across on premises, cloud and remote endpoints. It also integrates this data as part of Qualys' innovative vulnerability management solution, VMDR, to automatically create an always up-to-date global asset inventory, identify unknown devices that connect to your network, dynamically create and maintain asset groups, identify in real time vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, and prioritize their remediation or mitigation. In essence, a program that helps you manage the lifecycle of assets from discovery to remediation across a hybrid environment from on-prem, cloud, containers, and IoT/OT.

The Qualys CMDB Sync Service Graph Connector delivers:

Continuous Two-Way Synchronization. Provides comprehensive asset information across on-premises, mobile endpoints, cloud, container and IoT.

Accurate Workflows. Ensures downstream data is accurately reflected by associating it with specific configuration item types.

Single Source of Truth. Provides asset consistency by ensuring data are correctly identified and classified prior to entering the Service Graph and CMDB.

Proactive Compliance. Enriches CMDB with manufacturer lifecycle and support information including end-of-life data for hardware and software.

Rich Software Information. Enhances the software asset management program by automatically normalizing software titles, categorizing them by functionality (e.g., databases, web servers, productivity, etc.) as well as license category, including commercial and open-source types.

To learn more, please join us for a webinar, Operationalize your ServiceNow Service Graph CMDB with Qualys CMDB Sync, on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Register at: http://www.qualys.com/webinars/servicenow-cmdb-sync

The Qualys CMDB Sync Service Graph Connector is immediately available in the ServiceNow App Store and is certified with ServiceNow Orlando and Paris. Once the app is downloaded, customers can activate a 30-day free trial directly from their Qualys Cloud Platform subscription or by contacting their Technical Account Manager.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS ) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The native Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver 360-degree visibility across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. The platform delivers the visibility businesses need to assess critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has built a large, impressive customer base and established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, as well as preeminent managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The Company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com .

