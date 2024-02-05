Qualys TruRisk Platform Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Suite of Qualys platform solutions integrated with OCI

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, today announced its award-winning suite of security solutions including Qualys Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR), and TotalCloud are integrated natively with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Qualys TruRisk vulnerability and cyber risk reduction solutions are available on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace with built-in and one-click orchestration, enhancing the existing OCI Vulnerability Scanning Service-integrated Qualys experience.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

This partnership expands the current BYOL (bring your own license) integration with OCI for vulnerability scanning to deliver the full Qualys platform of solutions to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. Using Qualys' platform to defend hybrid IT environments gives organizations a unified view of their security posture and can apply the same standards and processes on-premises and in the cloud. The advantages of doing so within a single interface include reducing your total cost of ownership and having all the data in one place. Organizations will also be able to use their existing Oracle Universal Credits to consume Qualys solutions and can be accessed via private offers through the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, allowing for one-click orchestration and purchase.

"The key to protecting public cloud workloads lies in adopting a cloud-native approach to securing your resources in a hybrid IT environment," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "This partnership with Oracle delivers built-in security and compliance via the TruRisk Platform so that organizations can access the security and compliance expertise they need to measure, communicate, and eliminate risk across their digital environment."

"Through our partnership with Qualys, customers can now leverage the Qualys platform and its suite of solutions for comprehensive visibility into misconfigured or vulnerable instances and container images," said David Hicks, group vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "Our continued collaboration underscores our shared commitment to delivering value to our customers by providing even easier access to Qualys' solutions.

