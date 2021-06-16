Qualys VMDR Embedded in deepwatch's Advanced Managed Vulnerability Service

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with deepwatch, a recognized leader in managed security services and vulnerability management. Qualys will help enable deepwatch Managed Vulnerability Services by integrating VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response), Policy Compliance, and Web Application Scanning (WAS) into the service.

deepwatch customers now have access to key Qualys apps as part of a holistic solution to meet their visibility and vulnerability management requirements across their global hybrid IT environment. Vulnerability data from VMDR will correlate with deepwatch's Cloud SecOps platform to provide additional intelligence to further prioritize vulnerabilities and risk.

Qualys' lightweight Cloud Agents are embedded and fully integrated with the deepwatch Managed Vulnerability Service. This allows deepwatch and its customers to standardize on one agent to deliver asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability assessment including configuration controls, threat prioritization and patch identification. It also gives customers one-click access to additional Qualys solutions such as File Integrity Monitoring, Patch Management and Multi-Vector EDR.

"deepwatch is proud to partner with Qualys to provide superior Cloud-based vulnerability management services to our customers," said Charlie Thomas, CEO at deepwatch. "Harnessing the power of the Qualys vulnerability management solution integrated with the deepwatch Cloud SecOps platform and our 24/7 security experts, our customers are able to build out a vulnerability management program that truly elevates overall security."

"It's a testament to the strength of our Cloud Platform and VMDR solution that deepwatch, an innovative leader in managed security, has selected Qualys to power its managed vulnerability service," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO at Qualys. "The Qualys Cloud Agent enables the deepwatch Cloud SecOps Platform to consolidate and standardize on one lightweight agent to deliver context-driven telemetry and allow customers to reduce overhead and easily deploy additional Qualys security solutions as needed.

Qualys VMDR is built from the ground up to seamlessly bring together discovery, assessment, detection and response into a single cloud-based app. VMDR leverages Qualys Threat Detection with its real-time threat intelligence and machine learning, to control and respond to evolving threats and effectively prevent breaches. VMDR is a pure cloud-based solution that makes deployment simple, and pricing is unique as it is asset-based, making it easier to procure.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.



