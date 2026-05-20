Quandary Peak Research Expert Testimony Cited in Mexico's Victory in $2.1 Billion ICSID Arbitration

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quandary Peak Research announced today that its expert analysis and testimony played a significant role in Mexico's successful defense in Espíritu Santo v. the United Mexican States.

An ICSID tribunal cited unrebutted technical findings from George Edwards in rejecting more than $2.1 billion in claims against Mexico.

On March 26, 2026, a tribunal constituted under the rules of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), a World Bank institution, issued a final award rejecting all claims against Mexico. The claimants had sought more than USD 2.1 billion in damages arising from allegations related to a digital taximeter and taxi-platform project in Mexico City.

Quandary Peak Research President and Principal Computer Scientist George Edwards served as a technical expert for the Respondent, the United Mexican States. Dr. Edwards prepared expert analyses of technical evidence central to the dispute, including software systems, mobile platform functionality, and source code.

The award identifies Dr. Edwards as an expert witness for Mexico during the merits hearing held at ICSID in Washington, D.C. The Tribunal discussed technical details of the software systems and related factual disputes in its award, and cited Dr. Edwards's finding that "the lack of access to a backend server also meant that [experts] could not test whether the app, if functional, could be sufficiently reliable, scalable, and safe enough to be used by millions of users." The Tribunal went on to note that Dr. Edwards's "conclusion was not rebutted by Claimants or their expert, and it is fatal to their claim."

"We are honored to have supported the United Mexican States and its legal team in this complex and high-profile international arbitration," said George Edwards. "This matter reflects the increasingly important role of rigorous technical analysis in disputes involving software and digital systems."

Mexico was represented in the arbitration by the Secretaría de Economía, with legal counsel from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and Tereposky & DeRose LLP.

The arbitration concerned claims by Espíritu Santo Holdings and L1bre Holding arising from an alleged concession involving digital taximeters and a taxi-hailing platform in Mexico City. Following extensive proceedings spanning nearly six years, the Tribunal rejected all claims and awarded costs against the claimants.

Quandary Peak Research is a leading consulting firm specializing in computer forensics, software analysis, source-code review, and expert testimony in high-stakes litigation and arbitration matters worldwide.

Read the publicly available ICSID final award here.

About Quandary Peak Research

Quandary Peak Research provides independent, expert analysis of complex software and computer systems for leading companies, law firms, and investors. Quandary Peak's services include source code analysis, technical due diligence, software quality audits, and digital forensic investigations. The firm's consultants are frequently engaged in high-stakes civil litigation involving patent infringement, copyright disputes, trade secret misappropriation, and breach-of-contract claims. Its experts regularly serve as testifying witnesses in U.S. District Courts, state courts, the International Trade Commission (ITC), the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and other legal forums.

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SOURCE Quandary Peak Research