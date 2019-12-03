Quant Network and Constellation Network partnership represents a major step forward for Smart Cities

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Network, Inc, a San Francisco based software, big data and "blockchain company" integrate their secure communications protocol with Quant Network's Overledger - an operating system which solves interoperability of blockchain protocols at scale. The partnership represents a major milestone in the commercialization of blockchain technology by providing an end-to-end path from testing in closed environments to production-ready real-time digital systems.

The integration explained in the recently released paper, "An Internet for Automation with IoT and Edge Devices" outlines how Constellation and Quant will provide robust security for IoT and interoperability of data between systems and devices for use cases like connected cities. Smart (or Connected) Cities can use IoT to develop and connect digital ecosystems that have many benefits, ranging from improved energy distribution and more efficient waste collection to connected cars and better air quality. In recent years, billions of dollars have been invested into the development of the Connected City, but progress has been held back by the lack of a sufficiently powerful, secure, flexible and interoperable technology able to interconnect the many blockchain technologies currently used. This new partnership will change this.

More technical details can be found here: https://constellationnetwork.io/pdf/Quant_Constellation_Network_Technical_Integration_Overview.pdf

"The third generation of blockchain technologies includes plug-in-play interfaces with functional operating systems, like the Quant Network, and robust developer solutions that meet the existing needs of data science." Says Benjamin Jorgensen, CEO, and Co-Founder of Constellation Network. "With nearly 28 billion devices coming online by 2022, that's nearly 4 devices for every person that produces 1.7megs of data every second. The Quant and Constellation partnership introduces an end-to-end development ecosystem that accommodates a world of big data."

"Truly Connected Cities is an exciting prospect," said Gilbert Verdian, Founder and CEO Quant Network, "and we're delighted that this partnership with Constellation will make a significant contribution to accelerating their development. We live in a hyper-connected world which is only going to grow, together we're laying the secure and interoperable foundations to make machine-to-machine communication and data a reality."

The supporting research describes what a technical integration would look like across a given real-world use case. Furthermore, the detailed research report highlights a technical understanding of how to secure IoT at scale and why the companies are suited to solve the problem.

About Constellation

Constellation Network, INC is the blockchain for big data. Constellation consists of a decentralized and distributed network that provides developer tools to cryptographically secure streaming data pipelines while maintaining data provenance and integrity at scale. Constellation integrates seamlessly with existing data management solutions and cloud infrastructure providers to make blockchain technology plug-and-play ready for any business. Constellation currently works with the United States Air Force to provide solutions for the interoperability of encrypted data. Learn more by visiting Constellation Network website , Twitter, or Telegram.

About Quant

Quant Network is a technology provider enabling trusted digital interaction, helping create a secure digital future to the benefit of enterprises, regulators, governments, and individuals. Recognized for having solved interoperability through the creation of the world's first blockchain operating system Overledger, Quant Network is leading the way for innovation and blockchain adoption across enterprise. Headquartered in London, UK, Quant Network is committed to building an internet people can trust. Learn more about Quant on www.quant.network , LinkedIn or Twitter .

