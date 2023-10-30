Quanta™ to Present Highly Anticipated Real-World Evidence at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023

News provided by

Quanta Dialysis Technologies

30 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

Trial results reinforce use clinical benefits of home hemodialysis (HHD)

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Dialysis Technologies, a medical technology company committed to making kidney care more accessible with its Quanta™ Dialysis System, today announced the presentation of real-world evidence from its Home Run™ study at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023, taking place November 2 – 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Continue Reading
The first release of clinical data from the study will be presented during the ASN poster session, “A Prospective, Multi-Center, Open-Label Assessment of Efficacy and Safety of the Quanta™ Dialysis System for Home Hemodialysis.”
The first release of clinical data from the study will be presented during the ASN poster session, “A Prospective, Multi-Center, Open-Label Assessment of Efficacy and Safety of the Quanta™ Dialysis System for Home Hemodialysis.”

The first release of clinical data from the study will be presented during the ASN poster session, "A Prospective, Multi-Center, Open-Label Assessment of Efficacy and Safety of the Quanta Dialysis System for Home Hemodialysis." Quanta Director of Global Medical and Clinical Affairs, Kelley Gorbe, PharmD, BCMAS and Quanta Clinical Study Manager, Lisa Bismarck, MSN, RN, CCRP, will present the results on Thursday, November 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST.

 "This dataset is the first preview of how the Quanta Dialysis System performs in home hemodialysis (HHD) settings throughout the United States," said Dr. Paul Komenda, MHA, FRCPC, FASN, Quanta Chief Medical Officer and Professor of Medicine at the University of Manitoba. "Real-world evidence collected suggests that the device can easily be integrated into home settings for use across a variety of age groups and other demographics throughout the dialysis community."

"The results of this study further validate the simplicity of the Quanta Dialysis System," said Dr. Prashanth Kumar, Associate Nephrologist at High Desert Nephrology and Desert Cities Dialysis. "Of the thirty-two evaluable participants successfully completing the Home Run study, 93% decided to take advantage of the IDE extension to prolong use of the Quanta Dialysis System in their homes. This is extremely promising given the long-term benefits we know can be achieved with home hemodialysis."

The Quanta Dialysis System has been approved for use in the United Kingdom for home hemodialysis since 2020. The Company submitted a FDA 510(k) for home clearance in September 2023.

The commercial launch of the Quanta Dialysis System, powered by Trinal Kidney Therapy™ (TKT™) will also occur at ASN 2023. Healthcare providers in attendance can stop by Quanta booth 937 to learn more about the Quanta Dialysis System, TKT, and future clinical studies. 

About Quanta Dialysis Technologies
Quanta Dialysis Technologies is committed to making dialysis accessible to every patient in every setting with its Quanta Dialysis System. As a portable device with performance comparable to larger, traditional machines, the Quanta Dialysis System is a modular and powerful solution that provides the clinical versatility needed to deliver dialysis care across multiple settings. With a simple-to-use and intuitive user interface, it is designed to be operated by a broad range of users to bring dialysis directly to patients.

The Quanta Dialysis System is commercially available in the United Kingdom for home and hospital use and in the United States, it is FDA-cleared (K210661) for use in chronic and acute care settings.

To learn more about Quanta and its products, visit quantadt.com.

Media Contact:
Melinda Freson
press@quantadt.com

SOURCE Quanta Dialysis Technologies

Also from this source

Quanta Announces FDA 510(k) Submission for Home Use of Quanta Dialysis System

Quanta Announces FDA 510(k) Submission for Home Use of Quanta Dialysis System

Quanta Dialysis Technologies®, a medical technology company committed to making kidney care more accessible, today announced that it has submitted a...
Quanta™ Announces Enrollment Completion in Home Run Study

Quanta™ Announces Enrollment Completion in Home Run Study

Quanta Dialysis Technologies® today announced that it has completed enrollment of its Home Run study for at-home hemodialysis. The Home Run study is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.