Quantasy+Associates Celebrate Back-To-Back Award Wins for MediaPost OMMA Awards and Muse Creative Awards

News provided by

Quantasy + Associates

31 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantasy+Associates, the dynamic marketing agency renowned for its innovative digital campaigns, has emerged victorious at this year's highly anticipated MediaPost OMMA Awards, as well as securing a consecutive win for the Muse Creative Awards. The agency has been recognized for its outstanding contributions to the cultural and digital marketing landscape, specifically for its work on the Honda Dreamlab and The Black Consumer Project. 

"Quantasy is truly honored to be recognized by both MediaPost and Muse for pushing the boundaries of creativity," says Will Campbell, CEO of Quantasy. "We are grateful to our clients, partners, and our dedicated team, whose hard work and innovation made this possible."

The MediaPost OMMA Awards are among the most prestigious digital advertising and marketing accolades, honoring agencies that have demonstrated exceptional creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in online marketing campaigns. Quantasy's triumph marks a remarkable achievement in the highly competitive and ever-evolving world of digital marketing. The agency's commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and delivering exceptional results for clients has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in earning this honor.

Quantasy's excellence in digital marketing campaigns and strategic research programs is also reflected in their recent recognition by the Muse Creative Awards for their work on Honda DreamLab, which won Platinum, and their partnership with ThinkNow on the Black Consumer Project, which won Gold. The agency's dedication to pushing culture forward and creating innovative, engaging campaigns has earned them well-deserved acclaim.

Quantasy extends its gratitude to its clients, partners, and the dedicated team of professionals who have made these achievements possible. These awards symbolize a bright future, filled with endless possibilities as Quantasy continues to break new ground in the ever-evolving digital marketing landscape.

About Quantasy + Associates

Quantasy + Associates is a fully integrated brand services agency, operating at the intersection of entertainment, advertising, technology, and culture. Understanding that brands can only truly impact cultural conversations and connect with their audiences with the right mix of Advertising, Content, Influence, and Platforms + Technology, Quantasy helps clients move culture in the right direction through its deep specialisms across all four pillars. Founded in 2011 and based in Los Angeles, its client roster spans Fortune 500 companies, high-growth start-ups, civic leaders, and global entrepreneurs, including American Honda, Google, Kevin Hart, Magic Johnson, and Wells Fargo. For additional information, please visit www.quantasy.com

Media Contact 
Lexie Chaudhuri 
[email protected]

SOURCE Quantasy + Associates

