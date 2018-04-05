Quantcast appoints Sam Barnett as its first Chief Product Officer

Barnett joined Quantcast in 2014 when his company, Struq, was acquired by Quantcast. Most recently serving as Senior Vice President for the company's Measure division, Barnett has focused on developing Quantcast's AI-driven solutions to enable publishers to better understand and monetize their audience data. As Chief Product Officer, Barnett will drive the product vision and strategy across Quantcast's Advertise and Measure businesses, leveraging Quantcast's internet scale 1st party data, self adapting predictive models and AI technology to deliver audience insights that help publishers grow their audiences and deliver relevant online campaigns for advertisers.

"Sam brings a strong entrepreneurial spirit with the proven experience to lead a dynamic global product organization." said Konrad Feldman, founder and CEO of Quantcast. "Sam has done an exceptional job introducing important new products and growing our Measure division, and I know he'll bring the same energy, enthusiasm and focus as we continue to innovate on behalf of our customers and make AI driven measurement, targeting and insights a reality for the media and advertising ecosystem."

Prior to joining Quantcast in 2014, Barnett was founder and CEO of Struq which used machine learning to personalize ads for the world's largest brands. While running Struq, he was recognized by the Great British Entrepreneur Awards as Digital Innovation Entrepreneur of the Year in 2013.

"Quantcast is a customer-first organization. That means it's crucial to anticipate and prioritize the customer's needs, and continue to challenge ourselves to drive even great impact for them. Creators need to grow, and our customers are our greatest partners in helping us do better every day. I'm excited to take on this new role and continue to deliver great products that our customers love," said Sam Barnett, Chief Product Officer, Quantcast.

Barnett is the latest in a series of appointments to Quantcast's executive leadership team following the appoints of Meredith Long as Chief Revenue Officer, Rob Horler as Chief Operating Officer and Steven Wolfe Pereira as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

About Quantcast

As a global leader in artificial intelligence technology, Quantcast is using machine learning to drive human learning to help brands grow in the AI-era. Founded in 2006, Quantcast is the world's largest AI-driven direct audience insights and measurement platform. Measuring more than 100 million web and mobile destinations, Quantcast is the real-time pulse of the Internet helping marketers, publishers, agencies and consultancies understand, optimize and predict consumer interactions to drive business outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco. Quantcast employs more than 700 employees in over 20 offices across 10 countries.

