Quantic™ Electronics Acquires X-Microwave

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of X-Microwave, a global leader in the development of modular RF and Microwave building blocks that allow designers to seamlessly design, evaluate, prototype, and produce high performance RF and Microwave systems.

Founded in 2013, X-Microwave serves a wide range of customers across the RF and Microwave industry with its patented X-MWsystem. The X-MWsystem consists of a large portfolio of modular X-MWblock drop-in components featuring amplifiers, mixers, switches, and attenuators. Individual X-MWblocks can be connected together solderlessly to rapidly build RFMW assemblies from DC to 60 GHz. X-MWblocks are designed for use in production applications either individually as single-function connectorized modules or together in a cascade to rapidly produce custom integrated microwave assemblies (IMAs).

"We remain committed to developing a world-class group of specialty electronics manufacturers that make mission-critical products," said Kevin Perhamus, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. "The addition of X-Microwave and its unique business model nicely complements our growing RFMW technology portfolio. I am excited to welcome X-Microwave to the Quantic family, and I look forward to working with its talented team."

"Rapid RF and Microwave product development is increasingly important in today's world. X-Microwave's modular platform is already being adopted industry wide to address this challenge but there is still a long way to go as we move higher in frequency and power. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with component manufacturers to design more devices for our portfolio and increase the number of X-MWblocks available to customers," said John Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO of X-Microwave. "We see endless opportunities for leveraging the innovation of the X-MWsystem, and we look forward to collaborating with the Quantic team to help us meet our ambitious growth objectives."

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com .

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial & medical technology, life sciences and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments. For more information visit www.arcline.com .

