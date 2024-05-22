Quantic® Electronics to Showcase RF&MW Innovation for Mission-Critical Applications at IMS 2024 Booth #1251

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics today announced that it will exhibit at the 2024 International Microwave Symposium ("IMS") in Washington, DC, June 18th-20th. Engage with experts from Quantic and its businesses Quantic Corry, Quantic Eulex, Quantic MWD (Microwave Dynamics), Quantic M-Wave, Quantic Ohmega Ticer, Quantic PMI (Planar Monolithics), Quantic TRM, Quantic Wenzel and Quantic X-Microwave as they host live demonstrations and showcase new products for mission-critical electronics applications in Booth #1251.

Quantic is defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics, offering a portfolio of RF & microwave components, capacitors, resistors, magnetics, and sensing products. These reliable, off-the-shelf and purpose-built solutions empower customers to achieve significant advancements in speed, power, and density within their designs.

Quantic Electronics to showcase RF&MW innovation at IMS2024, Booth #1251 Post this

"We are excited to showcase our latest RF & microwave advancements in mission-critical electronics at IMS 2024," said Jessen Wehrwein, Chief Growth Officer, Quantic Electronics. "Our commitment to innovation and reliability ensures customers have access to the high-performance components they need to solve their difficult design challenges."

Highlights at Quantic Booth #1251 include:

Live demonstrations: Witness the exceptional performance of our ultra-low phase noise frequency control and timing components under vibration.

Witness the exceptional performance of our ultra-low phase noise frequency control and timing components under vibration. Interactive design environments: Explore Quantic X-Microwave's Layout Tool – an online platform that simplifies part selection, layout, and analysis for signal chains built with X-MWblocks. Analyze measured data for X-MWblocks, provided by AMCAD Engineering, a leading provider of testing, modeling and simulating RF electronic circuits.



Broad product portfolio: Discover a wide range of solutions, including:

3U OpenVPX SOSA-aligned card assemblies and rapid prototyping capabilities. Flexible RF/MW drop-in components (X-MWblocks) for accelerated prototyping. Custom-designed passive and active RF/MW solutions, including RF filters, multiplexers, and switching products. Ultra-low phase noise microwave components A patented and disruptive gap capacitor designed as a replacement for the single-layer wire-bondable ceramic capacitor offering a gain of up to 20x capacitance Power-dense hybrid tantalum capacitors ideal for pulsed power space applications Embedded resistor solutions (OhmegaPly ® , TCR ® , and TCR-EHF ® ) Leading passive waveguide and coaxial components, including isolators, circulators, adapters and terminators



Quantic will also feature in the following technical events:

Technical Symposium Voice of the Founder Panel Tuesday, June 18 th at 11 AM John Richardson , CTO and Founder, Quantic X-Microwave Technical Paper | Incorporating Resistive Foil RF Attenuators and Equalizers into PCBs from DC to 67 GHz: Design, Analysis and Experimental Validation Demonstration at Industry Showcase on Monday, June 17 th at 3:10 PM Paper Presentation on Tuesday, June 18 th at 5 PM John Richardson , CTO and Founder, Quantic X-Microwave and Lisa Wilhelm , General Manager, Quantic Ohmega Ticer

MicroApp Seminars Bandwidth Trades in Passive Microwave Components Thursday, June 20 th at 9:30 AM Shaun Moore , CTO, Quantic TRM Improving Synthesizer Performance with Ultra-Low Phase Noise Frequency References Thursday, June 20 th at 2:30 PM Mike Sawicki, Sales Engineer, Quantic Wenzel



To schedule a meeting or to learn more, contact Quantic at [email protected]

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component and integrated assembly company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:

Bailey Karfelt

Marketing Director

[email protected]

www.quanticnow.com

SOURCE Quantic Electronics