Quantifind Adds Chipotle Mexican Grill to Growing Roster of Restaurant Clients

"We're thrilled to add Chipotle to our quickly growing roster of top restaurants," said Ari Tuchman, CEO and Co-founder of Quantifind. "Chipotle pioneered the fast casual industry and we are excited to provide the insights needed to help them define the next chapter in its brand story."

Quantifind's patented AI uniquely integrates unstructured social media content, open-ended receipt survey data, web feedback, and structured business KPIs to extract signals predictive of sales. The company's restaurant platform is configured with third-party data for the top 65+ restaurant brands, automatically identifying revenue-driving consumer and competitive insights for both analytics and market research functions across marketing, operations, and culinary departments.

"Quantifind has been great to work with as we prioritize key insights from enormous amounts of cluttered data," said Scott Boatwright, Chief Restaurant Officer at Chipotle. "Through Quantifind, we can more effectively curate guest feedback across thousands of stores and millions of verbatims in a way that tells us what's most important."

In an industry where consumers have a proliferation of choice and loyalty is more contested than ever, Quantifind is a must-have consumer and competitive intelligence resource to help restaurants understand consumer buying decisions for their brands and the competition.

"Since coming on board, Quantifind has quickly helped give us a 360-degree-view of our brand from our guests' perspective and insight into how we compare to our competition," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "Quantifind's breadth of industry perspective and speed to insight has been very impressive and we look forward to continuing our work with them."

Quantifind now works with more than a dozen restaurant clients including eight of the top 20 QSR / fast casual brands.

ABOUT QUANTIFIND

Quantifind is a technology company that uncovers hidden signals in massive data sets to eliminate competitive blind spots and reveal new ways to steal market share. Quantifind uses a unique and proprietary signal extraction process to help businesses explore, understand what drives sales, and accelerate their revenue. Founded by two physicists from Stanford University and Yale University, Quantifind's clients include some of the world's most well-known brands spanning multiple industries including automotive, restaurants, media and finance. Headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, the company's investors include AME Cloud Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Cathay Innovation, Comcast Ventures, Iris Capital, Redpoint Ventures, and USVP.

PRESS CONTACT

Jessi Stafford

970-690-3488

jessi@quantifind.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantifind-adds-chipotle-mexican-grill-to-growing-roster-of-restaurant-clients-300665144.html

SOURCE Quantifind

Related Links

http://www.quantifind.com

