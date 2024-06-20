Quantifind Taps Michael Shepard, Former Deloitte Global Financial Crime Leader, for Advisory Role

Michael's addition strengthens Quantifind's strategic leadership team and is poised to drive further AI innovation.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, the proven AI leader in Risk Intelligence, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in enhancing its strategic leadership team. Michael Shepard, Deloitte's global Financial Crime executive, has retired from Deloitte and is joining the Quantifind advisory board.

Michael Shepard is an internationally recognized financial crime risk management executive with 37 years of experience. Over his distinguished career, he was a principal at Deloitte for 18 years and was the global Financial Crime leader for the past six years. Before joining Deloitte, he was the BSA Officer and head of Financial Crime Compliance and Deputy General Counsel at Commerce Bank, N.A., a partner in the White-Collar Criminal Defense practice at Blank Rome LLP, and a federal prosecutor at the US Department of Justice.

As a Deloitte Forensic & Financial Crime principal, Michael assisted client executives and boards of directors at financial institutions and FinTechs in navigating financial crime and sanctions risk management and operational and regulatory challenges. His extensive experience provides deep industry insights to drive innovative technology adoption, which is critical as the field witnesses Artificial Intelligence challenge the status quo in regulatory expectations and software capabilities.

"I am thrilled to join Quantifind and its exceptional team, said Michael Shepard. Quantifind has pioneered the most advanced technology, harnessing artificial intelligence to effectively identify criminal and financial risks. Many financial institutions and companies still rely on outdated, rules-based, or manual risk management solutions that often fail to detect high-risk behaviors, allowing criminals to evade detection. Quantifind is revolutionizing this landscape, setting a new standard in financial crime risk management."

Quantifind's best-in-class accuracy and scalability are already disrupting AML workflows. Michael's expertise will help accelerate this transformation, providing financial institutions significant cost savings and higher efficacy in discovering criminal risks.

"Michael Shepard represents a unique thought leader who can span strategizing the theoretical future of financial crime enforcement to the practical implementation of AI technologies in Tier 1 banks, said Ari Tuchman, CEO of Quantifind. It's truly a pleasure and a massive win for Quantifind to work closely with Michael on our advisory board."

Quantifind is the proven leader in AI-driven risk intelligence, specializing in detecting and mitigating financial crimes at scale. Serving top organizations across both public and private sectors, Quantifind delivers unmatched accuracy, speed, and scalability. Our advanced AI technologies provide unparalleled effectiveness in identifying potential risks that reduce false positives by over 95%, cut triage time by 50%, and deliver real-time analysis of the latest data. This enables customers to collaborate with trusted entities and uncover risks efficiently to grow the business with minimal interruption.

