Quantifind Announces Strategic Partnership with Opoint, Unlocking Unparalleled Global News Data

29 Jun, 2023, 08:50 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, a leading provider of AI-powered risk intelligence automation to the world's top organizations, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Opoint, a global leader in news data collection and analysis. 

With over 3 million news articles captured daily from well over 230,000 sources, Quantifind gains access to the single biggest stream of global news data available. Opoint's content covers more than 120 languages. This wealth of data empowers Quantifind to enhance its analytics capabilities and provide its clients with unparalleled insights.

"This partnership represents a game-changing content expansion for Quantifind," said Adam Mulliken, Chief Product Officer at Quantifind. "The comprehensive news data from Opoint will greatly enrich risk analysis within our Graphyte platform, enabling us to deliver timely and impactful insights to our customers. This partnership further cements our position as a leading provider of cutting-edge analytics solutions for risk management teams."

Incorporating Opoint's data into Quantifind's Graphyte platform enables smooth integration of up-to-date news content. With this daily refresh, Quantifind's clients get real-time insights and a holistic view of the global news landscape, enabling them to identify critical trends and potential risks with unprecedented accuracy so they can make better decisions faster.

Toby Cook, Head of Risk at Opoint, commented, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Quantifind and contribute our vast news data resources to enrich their advanced risk intelligence platform. Our partnership enables us to combine Quantifind's cutting-edge technology with Opoint's unrivaled global news coverage, unlocking the potential for new risk identification across various industries. We look forward to the impact this partnership will have on helping businesses make data-driven decisions."

Quantifind's AI-powered risk intelligence automation empowers risk analysts to investigate entities and uncover relevant risk signals with supreme breadth, depth, accuracy, and speed. Quantifind's AI platform streamlines risk management workflows by delivering superior entity resolution, dynamic risk typologies, advanced knowledge graph technology, and name science.

Opoint, a leading global provider of online news data and technology solutions, is transforming the way businesses navigate the data landscape. With unmatched speed, coverage, and quality, Opoint delivers real-time insights from over 230,000 sources in 120 languages, empowering decision-makers across industries to stay ahead of the curve. Opoint's commitment to excellence and innovation makes them the go-to solution for data-driven success.

