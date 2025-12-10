Quantifind Wins $6.9M Award from DIU to Prototype AI for National Security Applications

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, the leader in AI-powered risk intelligence, announced today that it has been awarded a $6.9 million, 12-month prototype contract from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to build an AI-enabled Diligence Evaluation (AIDE) platform. The initiative will accelerate DIU's ability to evaluate commercial partners and applicants to its ongoing Commercial Solutions Openings (CSOs), advancing the Department of Defense's use of responsible AI for due diligence and risk management.

The AIDE platform will leverage Quantifind's Graphyte™ technology to fuse open-source, commercial, and customer-specific data into an integrated risk-assessment environment. The system will automate screening across thousands of entities in hours, surfacing indicators of ties to foreign adversaries, criminal behaviors, financial vulnerability, and investment exposure through AI-driven analytics.

As part of the award, Quantifind will:

Build a dedicated user interface that will enable government analysts to perform bulk screenings with automated network expansion and multiple hops out.

Generate ICS-206.01 compliant reports for secure information sharing and enhance the platform's security to handle sensitive data.

Deploy a large language model (LLM)-based summarization capability to accelerate analyst workflows and decision-making.

Evaluate and integrate new commercial and multilingual data partners to enhance visibility across global supply chains and corporate networks.

"This partnership showcases how the government is increasingly keeping pace with the private sector in its responsible use of operational AI," said Quantifind CEO and co-founder Ari Tuchman. "Over the last several years, it has been really exciting to work alongside our government partners to see how we can apply the same capabilities that banks use to detect bad actors to support national security."

"This kind of public–private collaboration creates a feedback loop that helps both communities do their jobs better. Whether it's stopping bad actors, uncovering hidden ownership, or identifying high-risk networks before they cause harm, analysts need the best tools available to them," Tuchman added.

The Defense Innovation Unit strengthens national security by accelerating the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and bolstering allied and national security innovation bases. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense to rapidly prototype and field dual-use capabilities that solve operational challenges at speed and scale.

Quantifind is the leader in AI-driven risk intelligence, trusted by seven of the 10 largest U.S. banks and multiple federal agencies to uncover hidden risks in complex data. Its Graphyte™ platform uses machine learning, natural language processing, and proprietary name science to detect indicators of illicit finance, foreign influence, and supply-chain exposure across billions of records. Quantifind was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

