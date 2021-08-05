Quantifind Welcomes Graham Bailey as Its Chief Operating Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind, a provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions used by banks to streamline financial crimes risk screening and investigations, today announced the appointment of Graham Bailey as Chief Operating Officer. Graham brings to the company over three decades of experience in financial crimes risk, analytical and executive leadership in both the public and private sector, with a background in developing AI-based AML and risk solutions and extensive expertise across the full spectrum of financial crimes disciplines. He served most recently as Executive Vice President at Wells Fargo, leading compliance and financial crimes analytics, technology, and surveillance.

As COO, Graham will lead the execution of Quantifind's go-to-market strategy and plans, contributing his deep knowledge of financial crimes systems throughout the operations of the company, from product design and development to marketing and sales. Among his priorities will be to see that Quantifind's novel technologies and groundbreaking KYC-AML solutions are solving the right problems for banks.

"Having Graham join Quantifind in this critical leadership role is truly a momentous occasion for the company," commented Ari Tuchman, Quantifind's CEO and Co-Founder. "Our team couldn't be more pleased to welcome him aboard, and we are eager to begin collaborating to deliver the next phase of our growth."

"Quantifind is a world-class company with remarkable talents, and products that will change our industry," added Mr. Bailey. "It's an exciting opportunity for me to contribute what I have learned to help ensure that their powerful technology achieves its full potential in helping institutions address their growing financial crimes challenges."

About Quantifind

Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering work building machine learning technology to discover meaningful patterns across large, disparate, unstructured datasets. Quantifind's Graphyte™ platform embodies over a decade of R&D and deployment experience in machine learning, natural language processing, risk modeling, name science, and entity resolution, and is helping many large financial institutions and public sector agencies to combat crime. Quantifind is headquartered in Palo Alto, with teams in Boston, Washington, and New York.

Quantifind will host a webinar about the AI-driven transformation of adverse media screening on August 18th, as well as a booth and knowledge session at the ACAMS Las Vegas Conference taking place September 27-29. Learn more about Quantifind and request a demo of Graphyte at www.quantifind.com .

SOURCE Quantifind

