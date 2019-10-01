Quantifying the Video Quality of eMBMS/LTE-Broadcast in a Commercial LTE Network

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantifying the Video Quality of eMBMS/LTE-Broadcast ina Commercial LTE Network" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The benchmark study of LTE-Broadcast and how it compares with unicast delivery mechanisms. For this study, the author focused primarily on the video MOS(Mean Opinion Score), which provides an objective quantification of the video quality.



Highlights of the Report include the following:

Methodology - The author leveraged Telstra's commercial LTE network in Australia . They used up to 21 Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones to generate loading in Band 28. By varying the number of devices using unicast they could compare and contrast the video quality with LTE-Broadcast, which also resided in Band28.

- The author leveraged Telstra's commercial LTE network in . They used up to 21 Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones to generate loading in Band 28. By varying the number of devices using unicast they could compare and contrast the video quality with LTE-Broadcast, which also resided in Band28. Background - This report marks the authors second benchmark study of LTE-Broadcast. In the authors first study, they focused primarily on the impact of unicast and LTE-Broadcast on the network as well as various video delivery metrics. In that study, published two years ago, the author provided strong proof that the crossover point in efficiency between LTE-B and unicast occurs with a few low number of subscribers (in the very low single digits).

- This report marks the authors second benchmark study of LTE-Broadcast. In the authors first study, they focused primarily on the impact of unicast and LTE-Broadcast on the network as well as various video delivery metrics. In that study, published two years ago, the author provided strong proof that the crossover point in efficiency between LTE-B and unicast occurs with a few low number of subscribers (in the very low single digits). The Results - The results of this eMBMS benchmark study prove there are substantial improvements in the video quality with LTE-B versus unicast. Further, the author only needed to use a handful of smartphones to document the improvements. Without question, in venues where there is a large number of people watching the same video content, the benefits of LTE-B on the user experience will be even more pronounced.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Key Observations



3. An eMBMS Technical Primer



4. eMBMS and Unicast Benchmark Study Results



5. Test Methodology



6. Final Thoughts



7. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Spirent

Telstra

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w0575

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

