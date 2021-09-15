quantilope Acquires UK-based Video Research Company Plotto and Announces Product Launch of inColor for Automated Qualitative Market Research

HAMBURG, Germany and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global market research technology provider quantilope acquires UK-based qualitative video research company Plotto and expands into automated qualitative market research. With the acquisition, quantilope announces the product launch of inColor, extending the company's existing Insights Automation platform as a standalone product to provide users with automated online qualitative market research.

With this step, the international software provider for professional, automated market research expands its existing portfolio to now offer its users both automated quantitative and qualitative online market research.

inColor is launched as a standalone product. The product is a software platform for video-based, qualitative market research. The technology is highly equipped with Artificial Intelligence to handle time-consuming and complex qualitative research processes. This includes features such as automatic transcription, AI-driven sentiment analysis, and AI-driven emotion recognition enabling companies to quickly gain deep, qualitative insights about their target audiences. Qualitative market research insights provide important input for innovation management, product development and marketing such as uncovering deep underlying needs.

"inColor introduces a new dimension of consumer intimacy to brands around the world. It will bring the needs and motivations of consumers into marketing and innovation management easier than ever before and make it possible to really uncover what moves consumers. With inColor, consumers can virtually sit at the decision-making table via video recordings. This enables marketing and innovation managers to quickly and deeply understand their target groups and to directly incorporate the findings into their strategies. With its existing quantitative and new qualitative technology, quantilope is setting the new standard in professional, automated market research," explains Dr. Peter Aschmoneit, CEO and co-founder of quantilope.

Plotto Ltd. will continue as a subsidiary of Germany-based quantilope GmbH.

Learn more about quantilope inColor here.

About quantilope

quantilope is an international software company and leading provider of insights automation technology. quantilope's Insights Automation platform empowers brands to do high-quality research better, faster, and more efficiently. The technology automates advanced research methodologies on an end-to-end platform connecting the entire research process from the creation of your project to advanced analyses and reporting. Supported by a team of certified research consultants, quantilope provides insights teams with the expertise & tools to conduct seamless research and unlock robust insights in as little as 1 - 5 days.

Founded in 2014, quantilope is one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany (Tech Fast 50, Deloitte 2020) and ranks among the top 50 most innovative suppliers for insights worldwide (17th place, GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers 2021, Greenbook) and is Award Finalist 2021 powered by Quirks for Technology Impact. The company employs over 200 people worldwide.

Contact: Johanna Azis, [email protected]

SOURCE quantilope

Related Links

https://www.quantilope.com/en/

